Drivers along Interstate 25 near Monument should expect delays with single lane and full overnight highway closures planned beginning this week, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
The closures are part of ongoing work in the $419 million I-25 South “Gap” project adding lanes to the roughly 18-mile stretch of highway between Monument and Castle Rock. Crews will work on constructing the new County Line Road bridge and improve drainage along the freeway, the agency said.
From 6 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday the County Line Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 will be closed.
To access southbound I-25 Friday night into Saturday morning, drivers should travel north on I-25, exit and turn around using the Greenland Road interchange, then use the Greenland Road onramp to southbound I-25, officials said.
From 7 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday there will be a single lane closure of the right lane on southbound I-25, beginning a half-mile north of County Line Road and extending about a mile to just south of the County Line Road interchange. The southbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road will also be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning.
To access County Line Road on Saturday night into Sunday morning, drivers should continue south on I-25, exit and turn around using the Colorado 105 interchange, then use the northbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road, officials said.
During the weekend closures, crews will connect new drainage pipes under the highway, then replace the asphalt and re-stripe the roadway, according to a news release.
Drivers along this stretch of I-25 should expect delays of about 20 minutes, the release said.
Beginning Monday, crews will pivot to building the new County Line Road Bridge, triggering a series of overnight closures on the highway near Monument.
From 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 8 p.m. April 16 through 5 a.m. April 17, southbound I-25 will be closed beneath the County Line Road bridge. The County Line Road bridge and the northbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road will also be closed.
Traffic will funnel into one lane just north of the County Line Road bridge and will detour around the closure using the southbound I-25 ramps at County Line Road, officials said.
Drivers should use the Colorado 105 interchange for local access. To access southbound I-25, travelers should drive north on I-25 and turn around at the Greenland Road interchange.
From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and again from 8 p.m. April 15 to 5 a.m. April 16 there will be a full closure of northbound I-25 beneath the County Line Road bridge. The southbound I-25 ramps at County Line Road will also be closed.
Traffic will again funnel into one lane, this time just south of the County Line Road bridge, and detour around the closure using the northbound I-25 off- and on-ramps at County Line Road, the agency said.
Motorists can use the Colorado 105 interchange for local access and to access I-25.
Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Road impacts during the overnight closures could begin as early as 6:30 p.m., officials said.
Drivers will also face moving, single-lane closures for the next several weeks on highways across the state while workers repair potholes, the agency announced Thursday.
“Patching potholes is an essential part of the work we do to maintain our system so it’s safe and reliable for the traveling public,” the agency's Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release.
Drivers can report potholes on state highways to agency hotlines so repairs can be scheduled, John Lorme, the department's Division of Maintenance and Operations Director, said in the release.
To report a pothole on a state highway in southeastern Colorado, drivers can call the Colorado Department of Transportation customer service hotline for Region Two at 719-562-5568.
