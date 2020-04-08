The Town of Monument tabulated votes from its April 7 municipal election which included five candidates to fill three seats on the Board of Trustees and one ballot issue. Results of the election presented Mitchell LaKind, Jim Romanello and Jamy Unruh with four-year terms to serve as board trustees.
According to the unofficial results of the voting, 7,265 ballots were mailed to voters and 1,603 votes had come back with zero spoiled, a 22% voting return. 721 ballots were returned undeliverable. Unofficial results of the election were released on the evening of April 7 on the Town of Monument’s website, townofmonument.org. The official results will be available April 17 upon the completion of the canvass.
LaKind received 1,142 votes for election to his trustee position. Romanello, the only candidate seeking re-election, received 1006 votes. Election judges collected 833 votes for Unruh to be elected to the third seat on the Board of Trustees.
Reached by email, Romanello said, “I think how the people voted overall speaks volumes. I am proud and honored to serve this term.”
LaKind said, “I am humbled by the outpouring of voter support for my campaign, and I am looking forward to representing you as a Trustee and cannot wait to begin.”
The election’s one ballot question asked voters if the town should opt out of Title 29, Article 27, Part 1 of the Colorado Revised Statutes. Opting out of this article allows the Town of Monument to have the legal authority to provide, facilitate, partner or coordinate “advanced (high speed) internet,” “telecommunications services” and/or “cable television services.”
1,043 votes were collected in favor of the town opting out of the article, more than double the amount of votes against.