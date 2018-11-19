Gianna Bartalo has won three state volleyball championships in three seasons as a starting libero for Lewis-Palmer High School.
So, what does she plan to accomplish as a senior when the 2019 season rolls around? Well, let’s just say she’s not counting her chickens.
“It’s a little too early to be thinking about next year,” Bartalo said after helping the Rangers to a three-game sweep over Niwot in the Nov. 10 state finals at the Denver Coliseum. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be put in between now and then.”
Bartalo has already committed to play college volleyball for the University of Denver. Her older sister, Lydia, is a sophomore starting outside hitter for the Pioneers. Lydia also won three state championships at Lewis-Palmer.
“I would like to break my tie with her,” Gianna said with a grin.
Two other Bartalo sisters played in the Lewis-Palmer volleyball program. Abi was a member of the 2013 state-championship team. Hannah played on the 2009 squad that lost in the state finals to Cheyenne Mountain.
If the Rangers are to fourpeat in 2019, they will have to do without the services of eight seniors — six of whom signed their national letters of intent with the Division I colleges last week. The rest of this year’s varsity roster consisted of five juniors: Bartalo, Peyton Burnett, Michaela Recker, Danielle Norman and late-season call-up Alexis Williams.
Lewis-Palmer, at last check, was ranked seventh in the nation in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 poll. Not too shabby.
Rangers’ coach Wade Baxter has been involved with the program for 14 years. He was an assistant under Susan Odenbaugh for the first 12 until taking over the program in spring of 2016.
Even Baxter says its too early to be looking ahead at the team’s 2019 chances.
“We’ll reload, we’re just not sure with who yet,” he said. “No way will we be the same kind of team next year. I just don’t think we’ll be that dominant.”
If Baxter, Gianna Bartalo and others close to the program seem a bit hesitant on how good — or great — the team will be in 2019, it might be in part because they are still enjoying the success of this season and the incredible three-year run in which the Rangers have gone 86-1.
“We have to train up more people to play more prominent roles who weren’t playing prominent roles this season,” Baxter said.
“So many of these girls play on the same club teams, my guess is that between now and next season some things will just sort of naturally work themselves out.”
Gianna plays club ball for the Monument-based Colorado Juniors, run by Bill and Judy Peer. Gianna’s U-18 team includes three of her senior teammates from this season McKenna Sciacca, Trinity Jackson and Adelaide Feek. Club season started last week.
“It will be a fun season,” Gianna said.