With concerns about underage use of e-cigarettes rising to what the U.S. surgeon general calls epidemic levels, more parents are having their kids tested for nicotine.
Business is brisk at two independently franchised Any Lab Test Now locations in Colorado Springs, said Terra Runyan, supervisor of the lab at 7828 N. Academy Blvd.
Testing teens for nicotine in their bodies is a new focus of the company, she said, which offers about 8,000 lab tests.
“We’ve had a lot of parents bring their children in,” Runyan said. “It’s sad because children don’t know it can lead to addiction.”
Electronic cigarettes can be smoked, or vaped, in devices that are hard to detect because adults may be unfamiliar with the products.
It’s not uncommon for middle and high school students to vape undetected in class, said Dacia Hudson, program manager of El Paso County Public Health’s Tobacco Education Prevention Partnership.
“Right now, Juul is the most popular product among the kids, and they literally look like a flash drive,” she said. “So if a parent doesn’t know what they’re looking at, they wouldn’t know the difference.”
Other vaping products resemble a pen, and some take the more common shape of a cigarette.
“They’re really easy to conceal,” Hudson said. “There are all kinds of ways kids are hiding it, and it’s pretty easy for them to get away with smoking at school.”
A few weeks ago, the El Paso County Public Health board declared teens’ use of e-cigarettes a public health crisis.
In El Paso County, 23 percent of teens in grades 9 through 12 use e-cigarettes, according to the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, the most recent and comprehensive survey on the health and well-being of youths.
Also, 44 percent of high school students in the county say they have tried e-cigarettes at least once — second only to alcohol, and more than marijuana or traditional cigarettes, the survey found.
Statewide, one in four high school students in Colorado reported vaping according to the most recent national Youth Risk Behavior Study, which is twice the national average. Colorado ranked No. 1 in the nation for vaping by those under age 18 among the 37 states surveyed.
Confidential lab testing can be done by obtaining urine, blood and hair samples, and a new oral swab method, Runyan said.
Urine and oral collections cost $49, and results are available in minutes. They track nicotine use over the past few days. The hair follicle test can determine nicotine use up to three months back and costs $120. A $70 blood test detects traces of nicotine for about two hours after use.
Parents receive a report with the levels of nicotine and cotinine, another marker that stays in the system longer.
Teens brought to the lab often claim they merely tried a friend’s e-cigarette, Runyan said, adding some aren’t too happy to be there.
Teens also don’t seem to understand the potential dangers of vaping, she said, which involves inhaling flavored liquid, often delivering a taste that’s appealing to young users.
One statistic the local Health Department is using in an awareness campaign: 85 percent of El Paso County kids think smoking is dangerous, but only 47 percent think vaping is unsafe.
“They have this perception it’s safe; they don’t know it’s unhealthy,” Hudson said. “What we need to do as a community is change those norms.”
Like cigarettes, vaping can cause lung damage, Runyan said.
Nicotine and other chemicals in vaping products also can negatively impact learning and memory in developing brains, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Last week, a letter to the editor from Dr. Tista Ghosh, Colorado’s interim chief medical officer, was featured in the New England Journal of Medicine urging health care providers to screen youths for vaping and educate young patients about the dangers.
One Juul pod has the equivalent nicotine level as a pack of 20 cigarettes, but Hudson said smokers can puff away an entire pod of 200 inhalations before they realize it.
“It’s become a normal thing to do,” she said. “We’ve made it easy for people, especially kids, to get hooked.”
Experts say that teens who vape are four times more likely to start smoking traditional cigarettes a year later.
No laws govern public vaping, and the lack of industry regulation over the devices and products have created misconceptions, Hudson said. One is that they’re are nicotine-free products.
“Ninety-nine percent of liquid that’s been tested has been shown to have nicotine in it,” Hudson said.
State and local health officials have launched awareness campaigns to help educate teens and parents about vaping. The Colorado QuitLine (1-800-QUIT-NOW) has made free coaching available for children as young as 12 years old who are trying to quit any nicotine product.
Hudson recommends parents educate themselves and then talk to their children about vaping.
El Paso County Public Health is doing presentations at local schools. Upcoming events, from schoolwide assemblies to individual class presentations, in Lewis-Palmer D-38, Colorado Springs D-11 and Calhan RJ-1 will be offered.
Hudson cautions the community against victimizing kids, saying the industry is to blame for this disturbing trend.
“We need laws in place that protect kids because they spend billions of dollars marketing these products, and they’ve made it very enticing for kids,” she said.