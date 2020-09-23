By Danny Summers
The dynamic running duo of Aubrey Surage and Jade Allen have been blazing new trails this fall.
The Lewis-Palmer High School students have run neck and neck — sort of — in every cross-country race they’ve competed in this season. Surage, a 5-foot-8 senior, has won two of the four races she’s competed in, while Allen, a diminutive 4-8 freshman, has won one race and finished behind Surage three other times.
“It’s been great to see that Aubrey and Jade are a good match together,” said Lewis-Palmer co-head coach Marc Johnson. “They do a good job of pushing each other.”
On Thursday, they both broke the school record. Aubrey ran a 5K (3.1-mile) time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds to win a Pikes Peak Athletic Conference race at Palmer Lake. She shattered the 17-year-old school-record — previously held by Jackie Lewis — by 20 seconds. Allen finished second behind Surage with a time of 18:26.
Heading into this season, Surage had already cemented herself as the Rangers’ top runner. She was 27th at last year’s Class 4A state championships, nearly 100 places ahead of the next Lewis-Palmer runner, Emma Thomas. The Rangers finished 17th as a team.
As a sophomore, Surage was 29th at state while representing Lewis-Palmer as an independent runner.
“Having Jade to train with has been such a blessing,” said Surage, who puts in about 55 miles per week. “We have the most fun together. She’s so crazy good.”
Surage and Allen both recorded personal records at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede (also known as the pre-state meet) on Sept. 11. Surage finished second overall with a time of 18:29. Allen was third overall (18:40).
“This season has been really fun and it’s been really nice to have a teammate to train with,” said Allen, who runs about 30 miles per week.
Allen added that she gained confidence at the pre-state meet and looks forward to running the same course at next month’s state meet on Oct. 17.
“It would be nice to finish in the top 10,” she said.
Surage and Allen have run together for several years with Kokopelli Racing Team, under the direction of Lisa Rainsberger, winner of the 1985 Boston Marathon.
“I’ve known Jade, but we never really competed against each other until this season,” Surage said.
The high school cross-country season has been modified this year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The finals will take place two weeks earlier than usual.
Runners throughout the state also missed out on last spring’s track season and most of the spring and summer club season.
“Most of the runners are coming into the high school season with a really solid background,” Johnson said. “Because they didn’t compete as much, they did more base running than they typically wouldn’t have done in May and June. Across the state you’re seeing some great performances indicating that people are stronger than they have been in the past.”
Surage is planning to run in college. She is being recruited by several Division I and Division II schools.
“I think we will see the next level of Aubrey,” Johnson said. “The longer she goes the better she gets. When they move up the mileage in college, she should continue to dominate as the race progresses. I think she will be the top performer at whatever school she goes to very quickly.”
As a team, Lewis-Palmer is hoping to make a strong run at state. The Rangers last won state titles in 2001 and 2002. They were runners-up in 2003.