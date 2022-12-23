When Palmer Ridge football head coach Mike Armentrout told his wife that senior receiver and cornerback KJ Smedley committed to his alma mater at the University of Northern Colorado, she suggested that in addition to attending some games, they might buy his jersey.
"I was like babe, I don't think that's how that works right away. He's gotta get himself a number, gotta get himself a jersey, gotta earn a spot," Armentrout said with laugh.
That process begins Jan. 6 for Smedley who on Wednesday signed a national letter of intent to play for the Bears in Greeley.
Graduating early from Palmer Ridge, Smedley will join Northern Colorado's football program as Ed Lamb was announced the team's new head coach earlier this month, following the announcement in November that Broncos great Ed McCaffrey would not return as coach in 2023.
"Even with the coaching staff change, I talked to the new coaching staff. Love them," Smedley said. "I think they're bringing a great philosophy to that program in Greeley. I'm excited to be up there on Jan. 6 and I'm just excited for what the future holds for me myself and the future of Greeley."
Smedley is one of a number of athletes to sign letters of intent Wednesday. Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman signed to play at Arizona while his top wide receiver Brandon "BeBe" Hills signed with Washington State. Hills will be joined in the Evergreen state by Fountain-Fort Carson middle linebacker Emmanuel "Tai" Faavae who also signed to play for the Cougars. Faavae's teammate tight end Jesiah Stevens-Silva his letter of intent to Central Michigan.
According to Gazette partner KKTV, Vista Ridge head coach Mike Vrana announced at the signing that both Hills' and Dorman's #7 and #16 jerseys would be retired.
Fountain Fort-Carson head coach Jake Novotny praised his players for getting opportunities at the next level.
"These are the best moments as a coach! When great young men with great families get to realize their dreams," Novotny said on social media. "When you are humble, hard working, and commit to the process you can achieve anything. Proud of these guys!"
Northern Colorado is the next step of Smedley's dream. He'll play a hybrid linebacker safety position for the Bears, following in the footsteps of his uncle Eric Smedley, who played as a safety in college at Indiana and then in the NFL for five years as a member of the Colts and Bills.
Before every game, Smedley said his uncle would give him a call.
"He's a huge part of my life," Smedley said. "Before every game, even still today he's calling me seeing what I'm up to, making sure I'm doing the right thing, staying around the right people because he knows what it takes to get there."
Uncle Eric saw the first three games of Smedley's senior year against Montrose, Mesa Ridge and Lewis-Palmer. All wins for Palmer Ridge.
For Armentrout, Smedley is a player who will be missed. Armentrout has a high level of trust in Smedley, whether that's in making a key tackle in a game, in echoing the words of the coaching staff to his teammates, or in representing Palmer Ridge football in the best way possible.
To that end, Armentrout recalled the team's participation in Monument's Fourth of July parade. The team attached "Mama Bear" the giant inflatable ursine float the team runs through before games to a truck and drove it around town. Players walk behind the truck and hand out candy and stickers to parade attendees. But Armentrout vividly remembers what Smedley did.
"There's kids that want to ride in the parade and chuck candy to kids and there's the kids who want to run around and actually shake hands and meet kids and put smiles on faces," Armentrout said. "We had a lot of kids who were real excited to go shake hands with kids, but KJ man, he was different. When I say he probably shook every little kids' hands in Monument, Colorado, that's no joke."
The parade is one of the moments that stands out to Smedley as he looks back on his high school career.
"Coach Armentrout has us walk in this Fourth of July parade every year, help out, we pick up trash," he said. "I'll always remember this because he just pushes so hard for our character to be better than everything else that we do in life, better than our athletic ability on the field."
Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com