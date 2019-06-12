Joel Scott and Noah Baca, two key members of last season’s Lewis-Palmer High School state championship basketball team, recently inked their names to college scholarship offers.
Scott, a 6-foot-7 forward, signed his National Letter of Intent with Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D. Baca, a 6-1 guard known for his defense and impressive hops, signed with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
“Black Hills State just got a lot better!!! Can’t wait to begin working with this guy!” Black Hills State coach Ryan Thompson tweeted shortly after Scott’s signing.
Scott was a four-year letterman for the Rangers. His teams appeared in the state championship game three times, losing in 2017 and 2018, and winning it all last March over Longmont.
With Scott and Baca helping to lead the way, the Rangers went 28-0 last season.
Scott was the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Player of the Year both his junior and senior years, and was also named the 4A State Player of the Year following his senior year by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Over his high school career, Scott averaged 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, including 18.7 ppg. and 6.1 rpg. last winter.
“He has the potential to develop into a special player at BHSU over the next four years,” Thompson said in a release. “Joel is a great athlete with his combination of strength, quickness, and jumping ability. He is extremely versatile with his skill set as he rebounds, defends, handles the ball, scores from the perimeter, and scores in the post at a very high level.”
Baca was perhaps the best all-around player for the Rangers last season. He was regarded as the team’s best defender. He also could dunk and drain long-range 3-pointers with regularity. Baca averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
In 79 career varsity games, Baca started 51. This past season, Baca was named CHSAA All-State Second Team and Pikes Peak Athletic Conference First Team.
Baca was also a state qualifier in golf and earned Academic All-State honors three times in basketball and golf.
“We are very excited to have Noah join our program,” UCCS basketball coach Jeff Culver said in a release. “He comes to us from a championship program that does things the right way, and he’ll fit in very well at UCCS.”
Another member of last year’s Lewis-Palmer championship team, Matthew Ragsdale, will play for Western Colorado State University.