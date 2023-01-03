Colder winter months are an ideal time to travel downhill for some warmer foothills hiking. In June of 2019, the Lower Chamberlain Trail was officially opened, establishing an official trail heading southward from the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center through an area historically known as Strawberry Hill.
While visiting this trail Dec. 27, I enjoyed temperatures around 60 degrees.
From Highway 24 in Colorado Springs, drive south on 21st Street to Cheyenne Boulevard, then west to the Starsmore Center at North Cheyenne Cañon Park. Turn left on Evans Avenue and drive a few hundred yards to Mesa Avenue, then turn right to reach the trailhead parking area on the north side of Mesa.
Begin hiking southward, following signposts for the Lower Chamberlain Trail. Many social trails intersect the beginning of the route, so for the most part just keep heading straight and southward at the intersections. Mount Cutler stands tall off to the west.
After about a half mile, the route becomes more well defined and obvious as it winds and switchbacks uphill. At this interface of foothills Gambel Oak shrubland and montane Ponderosa Pine woodland, double your pleasure of jays with both scrub and Steller's Jays are present. Also look and listen for wintering juncos and Spotted Towhees.
The trail continues uphill through open Ponderosa Pine and fir woodlands for another half mile, ending at Old Stage Road.
Future trail extensions are planned to continue the trail southward to Cheyenne Mountain State Park, but for now, turn around and hike back downhill to the trailhead parking area. Near the trailhead enjoy views to the north of Gold Camp Reservoir and Stratton Open Space. This short and easy hike should leave plenty of time to enjoy a post-hike lunch at your favorite Colorado Springs eatery.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.