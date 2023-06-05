Growing up in Kansas City, Missouri in the 1950s and 1960s created many memories for me that are still vivid today. My family moved to Kansas City from Elgin, Illinois when I was 7, and starting the second grade.

On the first day of school, my two sisters and I walked the several blocks from our house to Border Star School. Of course I was apprehensive. Would I have any friends? Could I find my way home? Would my teacher like me?

What I remember clearly was meeting Maxine. During recess, a pretty little blond girl came up to me, and started talking a blue streak. I don’t remember what we talked about, but what I do remember was the overwhelmingly wonderful feeling of making a friend. Maxine and I were close all through elementary school, and I still can feel the glow of having found a special friend at my new school.

When I was in sixth grade, my seventh-grade neighbor Kay inexplicably started hanging out with me. She was one of the cool kids, and I definitely was not cool. I was flattered by her attention. On the last day of school before summer she cajoled me into a brief foray of being a bad girl. In our school district you started eighth grade at the high school. Kay said she wanted to leave something at Border Star to be remembered by. What did that mean? She started throwing rocks towards the second floor windows of the school. I might have half-heartedly chucked a few stones without making contact. Before I knew it…CRASH! A rock Kay had thrown hit the target, breaking the corner out of one of the windows. We froze, and with bated breath waited for an angry face to appear at the window and start yelling at us. Alas – no one came. What did we do?…RUN! I don’t think I hung out with Kay much after that. I was a good girl, and terrified by my brief brush with crime.

Our house was in a neighborhood called Brookside. Much of my world during elementary school was centered around the surrounding blocks: school, church, shopping, the library, and friend’s houses. Kansas City developer J.C. Nichols did a fine job creating neighborhoods filled with parks, boulevards, statuary, gardens, and stately trees. Back then, kids were allowed to pretty much run free. Not that my mother didn’t know where we were or what we were doing. The neighborhood mom-network ensured that we behaved, and didn’t travel beyond our boundaries without permission.

We walked or biked everywhere. I shared two ancient bicycles with my two sisters, so often I hoofed it rather than riding. Back then the Brookside shopping area was comprised of several blocks with a small-town feel. There was a post office, police station, bank, two grocery stores, a movie theatre, and plenty of shops and restaurants. A favorite was the Dime Store where everything a kid could want was available: candy, toys, school supplies, craft items, costume jewelry, and gifts. A friend and I bought friendship rings there: price – 11 cents each! When I needed fabric for home economics projects, the Dime Store always had just what was needed. Penny candy was displayed in large glass jars, and for 10 cents you could get a fine sugar high.

My mother would often send us to Milgram Grocery Store to pick up an item she had forgotten or run out of-milk, bread, flour, etc. During the summers, a gaggle of us neighborhood kids would head to Brookside almost daily, walking down the then-deserted streetcar tracks. We would buy ice cream, candy; or just poke around in the stores. We must have driven the storekeepers nuts!

What is it about kids and best friends? When I was 8 and in third grade, I met Jill. We were both in the same Brownies troop. Throughout elementary and high school we traveled the sometimes rocky road of friendship, mostly as besties, and infrequently as adversaries. We were in many of the same school activities, moved in the same social groups, and had similar interests such as boys and clothes! On Friday evenings we would get on the phone after watching Twilight Zone on TV, and talk for hours. Our connection and friendship continued through college, marriage, babies, careers, and retirement. I always see Jill when I go to KC, and we pick up right where we left off. Most days we text about everything from the trivia of life, to intense discussions ranging from our belief systems to family crises. This is the core of friendship, and it is a rare and shining treasure.

Of course Kansas City has grown and changed since the 1950s. Border Star School is now a Montessori School. My old high school, Southwest, has been closed for many years. Brookside shops have come and gone, but it is still a vibrant neighborhood destination. My parents are deceased, but my brother and sister still live in Kansas City. I like to walk the old neighborhood when I visit, and re-live those “Wonder Years”, when anything and everything seemed possible.

Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs since 2003. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at eakinder62@gmail.com.