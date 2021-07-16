Mark Redwine was convicted Friday of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan of Monument almost a decade ago.
The jury in a Durango courtroom took less than a day to reach its verdict.
Redwine showed no emotions as he stood with hands laced in front of him. There was a loud outburst from the courtroom after the second-degree murder verdict "guilty" was read.
Redwine, 59, was charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of Dylan Redwine. The boy was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his home outside the small southwestern city of Durango.
Mark Redwine was found guilty of both second-degree murder and child abuse.
Dylan Redwine's remains were found a few miles from his father’s home in 2013, and his skull was found nearly three years later.
Mark Redwine told investigators that his son was asleep when he woke up that morning, and that he returned from errands to find him gone. His defense team has suggested the boy was killed by a wild animal.
Redwine's defense team presented closing arguments Thursday afternoon.
Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017.
Sentencing has been set for Friday, Oct. 8. Until then, Redwine will be held without bail. He faces up to 48 years in prison if he is convicted.
