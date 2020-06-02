By KC Somers
In response to the current health challenges, August 2020 will not look like a typical back-to-school season.
D38 is preparing for in-person instruction (in some capacity), K-12 online learning options, and a combination of the two. Recognizing there will be different preferences and needs among students and families, we are working to provide flexible and predictable options. Over the next few weeks, we will provide greater clarity and specificity.
D38, along with other Pikes Peak area school districts, is partnering with national experts to build a reopening plan. This collaboration enables us to provide the best educational experiences to students across the region.
During June, our teams will address key challenges. We will consider the academic and social-emotional needs of all students, exploring curriculum, instructional design, and school and staffing schedules. We will create detailed operations plans which maintain safe and healthy environments (including classrooms, common areas and buses). Specific stakeholders will ensure that all resources are efficiently utilized in support of student learning (resources include financial, staff, nutritional and other ancillary services). Stakeholders from across the Colorado Springs and Tri-Lakes community will work together finding solutions for the fall. We will communicate these efforts with frequent updates.
Also in June, in compliance with current guidelines at the state and local level, we began limited in-person instruction for our students-with-disabilities who are eligible for Extended School Year services. Additionally, we resumed hosting YMCA child care and a few academic enrichment and athletic summer camps at various sites. Our athletic directors and coaches at both Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge high schools worked diligently to facilitate a safe return to summer workouts across all of our sports programs. These represent a safe and gradual return to extracurricular opportunities for all of our students on a voluntary basis. We remain in active collaboration with our county health department and will be monitoring these offerings closely.
I am pleased that we are able to honor the Class of 2020 from Palmer Ridge (June 11) and Lewis-Palmer (June 12) high schools with student-only, in-person graduation ceremonies. The 9 a.m. commencement celebrations will be livestreamed on our website at lewispalmer.org/graduations.
D38 will provide responsive and responsible options for each student and every family in our community. We take this responsibility seriously and are carefully considering the possibilities available to us within today’s guidelines.
We will do everything possible to provide opportunities for our students to connect and thrive. While the future still holds many unknowns, we move forward with hope.
Humanity’s history is full of terrible trials. Repeatedly, we overcome. Repeatedly, we regroup. Concern for the well-being of every student and staff member consumes me and the D38 team. You have our commitment: D38 will meet today’s challenges with solutions. We will continue providing meaningful opportunities in and out of the classroom. We will continue modeling resilience and innovation, keeping student health and learning “front and center” through all of our work together.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.