Beyond the two high-profile, hotly-contested races at the top of the June 30 primary ballot — the Democratic U.S. Senate tilt between former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney face-off between Republicans Mark Waller, an El Paso County commissioner, and veteran El Paso County prosecutor Michael Allen, the election is relatively quiet for local voters.
Competing for state representative in the District 20 Democratic primary are Democrats Meg Fossinger and Susan Crutchfield.
All other candidates on the El Paso County ballot are listed as unopposed in their campaigns.
In Teller County, Republicans Dan Williams and David Rusterholtz are candidates for District 1 county commissioner, and Republicans Erik Stone and Phil Mella are running for District 3 county commissioner. There are no Democrats running for the commissioner positions.
As of June 1, Teller County reported more than 17,400 active voters. About 408,000 ballots to active registered Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and unaffiliated voters were mailed by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, according to a news release.
“Voters’ health and safety is at the forefront of our minds this election cycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said El Paso Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman in the statement. “Although in-person services are offered, it is essential the voters in El Paso County vote in the safety and comfort of their home and return their mail ballot early by using one of our secure drop boxes throughout the County or by USPS. This primary election is the last step that will help determine the candidates on this November’s presidential election ballot.”
The Clerk and Recorder’s Office offers 35 secure 24/7 ballot drop-box locations throughout the county, the statement said. Voters can also return their ballots through the mail, it said.
Ballots are due before 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30.
Any voter needing a replacement ballot, or other in-person services, can visit the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at the Citizens Service Center located at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road, the office said. For more voter information about the election and ballot drop-box locations, visit EPCVotes.com or call 575-8683.
