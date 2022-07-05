COLORADO SPRINGS • After almost a decade in business, Julie Kay Design Studio has opened a store front location.
Julie Kay Riggin, owner of Julie Kay Design Studio, grew up in St. Louis, Mo., and attended University of Missouri for interior design. While Riggin was growing up, her mother had a passion for decor and decorating their family home for the seasons. With that, she picked up a knack for decorating at a young age.
“I’ve always known I was going to be an interior designer,” Riggin said. “I still love it.”
After college, Riggin started her career in Chicago working for high-end firms. After deciding the “Windy City” was too cold her her, Riggin moved to Nashville, Tenn., where she eventually met her husband. His service in the Army took them around the country, including a return to Chicago and time in Kansas, Georgia and Virginia.
Eventually, they ended up in Colorado Springs, having moved to the area from Washington, D.C. Knowing this move would bring a chance to put down roots, Riggin decided now was the time to make one of her dreams come true.
She had launched her interior design company in 2012 in Chicago. Now in Colorado, she connected with some of her previous clients and started what would become a 10-year collection of projects with a master bathroom renovation. They moved to Colorado Springs in early 2020 at the start of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and despite this found the Pikes Peak area far less restrictive and welcoming during the pandemic than Washington, D.C.
“We knew this was a great place for us,” Riggin said. “We love the outdoors. We have two young kids. We love hiking and doing everything outside. We love the weather ... and there’s no bugs.”
The move allowed Riggin to expand her company into a brick-and-mortar space, an idea which she always had in the back of her mind whenever and wherever her family relocated.
Last year, Riggin obtained a storefront location at 12245 Voyager Parkway, Suite 174, in the Northgate neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Between getting the necessary permits and contractors completing needed work, the opening of Julie Kay Design Studio was pushed to March of this year. The store’s ribbon-cutting with the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce was held early in June.
Being a military wife, Riggin said it has been difficult to have an office outside of the home, and she has always had to rebuild her business every couple years with each relocation.
“I’m very happy to be here and put some roots down in the community,” she said.
Riggin felt north Colorado Springs would be ideal for her first storefront as it provided a local location for those in Colorado Springs, who would no longer have to travel to Denver for similar services. Potential clients in the Tri-Lakes area and south Douglas County wouldn’t have to travel into downtown Colorado Springs.
Julie Kay Design Studio is a full-service interior design studio and service. The store has a resource library with thousands of fabrics, wallpaper, tile and other materials used for client projects. The business’ scope of service is “no project too small or large,” Riggin said, from helping a walk-in customer find fabric to reupholster one piece of furniture to renovating one room in their home or the entire home.
“There’s really nothing like what we have at this store in the entire city,” Riggin said.
Besides being a resource for materials and products, the store space allows Riggin’s company to be a showroom as well. Everything that’s displayed inside the store, customers are able to buy off the floor. The owner has made it a mission of her company to offer items at less-than-retail prices.
“Things are expensive now,” Riggin said. “It’s one of the benefits I wanted to offer people coming here. If you Google an item in the showroom, it will be less than (that) retail in our showroom. We are cheaper than buying on Amazon or wherever, and it’s keeping things local and saves on shipping. … If it can be bought online, we offer it for less.”
The showroom also allows clients to test out some of the furniture pieces on hand and gives staff a chance to learn each clients’ own preferences, such as a desire for deep seating, high arms, etc. This allows staff to source the furniture frames and then look at fabrics from which to choose.
“If someone loves a particular sofa, they can buy it,” Riggin said. “But if they want it in another color or leather, we can help them pick the fabric and have the piece ordered.”
In addition, if clients are looking for something specific, Julie Kay Design Studio has accounts with hundreds of manufacturers from which Riggins and her staff can find and order specific items.
While the company is in its first few months of having a brick-and-mortar presence, Riggin said plans to participate in community events and sponsorships. In fact, Riggin has been selected as one of the designers for the second Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour, organized by the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. Dates for the 2022 event have not yet been announced. The tour is one of the club’s fundraisers to help fund its $1 million in grants to nonprofits, education institutions and public service agencies.
Building a home? When to bring on an interior designer
With many new residential subdivisions in development, which is another reason Riggin wanted her store to be located in the north El Paso County region, many new homeowners have the opportunity to design and build their home from the ground up.
Riggin said if new-build homeowners are looking to enlist the aid of an interior designer, the sooner in the process, the better is her advice. Even though new homeowners may already have a plan and are working with a builder or architect, an interior designer may be the professional who asks the appropriate questions for the design process.
“Pull in an interior designer at the earliest point,” Riggin said. “Others may not have asked the right questions to learn the function of a family’s lifestyle. I really do make sure I ask a lot of questions. You really don’t want to have to redo things at the end, because it can be costly.
“It helps to have another set of eyes on your plan to help make things the best for your family.”
For more information on Julie Kay Design Studio, visit the company’s website, JulieKayDesignStudio.com.