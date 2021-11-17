Jewelry: A holiday gift that keeps on giving

Jewelry is a gift that makes people happy. It is an investment that is sentimental, timeless and signifies commitment ... and is suitable for the friends, family and loved ones on your holiday gift list.
The options are many, from earrings to necklaces, bracelets and rings, with myriad gemstones available. To “narrow the field,” here are some jewels in the colors of the Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa holidays; blue, white, red, green and black.
Some festive stones work for many celebrations:
Aquamarine, named literally for sea water (aqua = water, marina = “of the sea” in Latin) is part of the beryl family. It is the birthstone for those born in March.
Blue sapphires, a durable gemstone with an unparalleled beauty have long been prized possessions among emperors, kings and queens. They are the birthstone for September, and the gem to celebrate 45 years of marriage.
Lapis lazuli is prized for its intense color: a beautiful deep blue that may be described as indigo, marine, midnight and royal blue.
Tanzanite is a vibrant and versatile gemstone, with colors ranging from lush blue to vibrant violet and rich purple. It is the birthstone for December and also is used as a gift to celebrate 24 years of marriage.
Diamonds are nature’s most precious creation, made of a single element (carbon). This popular gemstone, over a billion years old, forms within the earth. Diamonds are a welcome gift for any occasion!
Pearls have been a symbol of wealth and status for thousands of years. White pearls, a wear-with-all, are available in Akoya, South Sea and freshwater pearl varieties. They are the birthstone for June.
Red garnets have a long history, notably their use as a protective talisman against negative energy in medieval times. They are the birthstone for January and gem for second wedding anniversaries.
Rubies, the birthstone for July (and the 15th and 40th wedding anniversaries) make a great romantic gift. You will find colors from orangey-red to purplish-red.
Emeralds have a lush green color and are the most-valued variety of beryl. The precious gemstone is the May birthstone and jewel of 20th and 35th wedding anniversaries.
Malachite is often cut into beads or cabochons (a gemstone cut into a convex shape, rather than faceted) for jewelry. Formed inside limestone, its rich shade of green will never fade.
Jade has been cherished for thousands of years. It is available in green and black (among other colors).
Peridot is prized for restful yellowish-green hues. The Egyptians called this birthstone for August — and 15-year wedding anniversaries — “gem of the sun.”
Tsavorites, an emerald-green variety of the garnet group, is suitable for any type of jewelry, and more durable than emeralds.
Black onyx is a variety of quartz known as chalcedony. Like malachite, it is often carved into beads, and also enjoyed traditional use as the material for cameo brooches. It is the gem for 10th anniversaries.
Let holiday jewelry color your world this season!