A familiar name to people in central Colorado, RoseMary Jaramillo has been named Central Colorado regional director for the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jaramillo has a lengthy record of service to the senior and nonprofit communities, most recently serving as Community Education coordinator for Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care in Colorado Springs. Previously, she was Volunteer Services manager for Court-Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region, and grants manager for the Office of Special Programs and Grants for Colorado Springs School District 11.
“We are looking forward to RoseMary continuing and building upon the excellent work that has been done in Central Colorado,” said Amelia Schafer, executive director of the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “As our population ages, we are focused on expanding awareness throughout the Pikes Peak Region of Alzheimer’s disease and the services that our association offers at no charge to Colorado families.”
In her role with the Alzheimer’s Association, Jaramillo will direct programs in a seven-county region, based in Colorado Springs, that includes El Paso, Teller, Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln and Park counties. The Alzheimer’s Association has provided educational programs and services to the Colorado Springs area since opening permanent offices there in 1993.
“We are delighted with the addition of RoseMary Jaramillo to the Association’s team in Central Colorado,” said Dr. Jamison Miller of Comfort Dental, a member of the board of directors for the Alzheimer’s Association in Colorado. “Her familiarity with the community and her expertise with issues facing our aging population will make her a true asset to the organization and our constituents.”
An open house for the community to meet Jaramillo and learn about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Association’s office, 2315 Bott Ave., Colorado Springs. Light appetizers and beverages will be served. RSVPs are requested to khare@alz.org or 719-266-8773.
For more on Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, call the free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/co.
