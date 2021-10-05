PALMER LAKE • The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts’ December line-up will feature a Billboard Top Country female vocalist with 23 albums and 36 hit singles, including 10 that went to No. 1.
Janie Fricke and her “A Cowgirl Country Christmas” live show will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for TCLA members and 6:15 p.m. for non-members.
Fricke has gone from Indiana farm girl to internationally acclaimed recording artist throughout her career. Born in South Whitley, Indiana, Fricke was raised on a 400-acre farm, where her father taught her how to play guitar.
Fricke began her career singing in a “little church up the road,” where her mother played piano. She sang at local coffeehouses, high school events and also during her college career at Indiana University, where she earned a degree in elementary education. Fricke chose a musical career, working in Memphis, Dallas and Los Angeles.
As one of the marketing industry’s most successful jingle singers, her voice became known to millions as the voice for such advertising giants as United Airlines, Coca-Cola, 7-Up and Red Lobster. Her voice led her to singing sessions for country artists such as Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle, Johnny Duncan and Ronnie Milsap.
It was a lyric in Johnny Duncan’s single “Stranger” that ultimately gained the most attention for Fricke. When it hit the top of the charts in 1977, fans wanted to know who sang the lyric, “Shut out the light and lead me …” The music industry took notice as her voice was heard on duets with Merle Haggard, Moe Bandy and others, leading her to her first major recording contract.
Fricke soon began to dominate the country charts with smash hits such as “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby,” “He’s a Heartache” and “Your Heart’s Not In It.” She’s won awards including Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year, and Academy of Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year.
Tickets are available on the TLCA website, trilakesarts.org, or by calling 719-481-0475.
Advanced tickets for members are $75, and $80 for non-members. Day-of-show tickets are $80 for members and $85 for non-members. There is also a meet and greet available with the performers for an additional $50 for the first 20 patrons to register for it. Reserved seating in the front five rows is also available for an additional $10.