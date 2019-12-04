The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Jackson Creek Senior Living last week named Dena Mackey to be the community’s executive director. Mackey will oversee operations of Jackson Creek Senior Living’s 137 independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments.
Mackey is a Colorado native who has more than 16 years’ experience in the senior living industry. She started her career as a certified nursing assistant in an Alzheimer’s unit and eventually worked at Poudre Valley Hospital on the medical floor and in the operating room. She has since gained experience as an assisted living director, memory care director and hospice area manager.
Growing up with five sisters who are also in the healthcare industry, Mackey says she has always felt that helping others comes naturally to her. She developed a passion for working with older adults early in her career and enjoys spending quality time getting to know her residents.
Outside of work, Mackey enjoys swimming, hiking and traveling. Family plays an important part in her life, as she always makes sure to find time for her husband of five years and her three children.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent