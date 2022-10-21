For Jackson Baker, goal No. 33 was special in more ways than one.
Ten minutes into the second half, The Classical Academy senior soccer player got the ball just past midfielder, spun past a defender, and fed the ball to junior teammate Clayton Baxter Dorny. Dorny gave the ball right back to Baker, and he scored while colliding with Sierra’s goalkeeper.
The goal was the exclamation point and final score in the Titans’ 7-0, league-clinching rout of the Stallions Thursday night, and the moment that Baker penned his name into school history with the record for most goals scored in a single season.
“It was really open for Baxter, the guy was wide open and he was selfless and decided to give me the ball. He wanted to help me get the record, so I appreciate that,” Baker said. “And then when the ball hit the back of the net, it was just such a great feeling, because I’ve worked so hard to get here. So thankful that I was able to get it done.”
Baker celebrated the score, one of three he had on the evening, by racing up the sidelines hyping up the Titans’ student section, who was clad in pink. Classmates mauled Baker in celebration following the game.
Baker’s feat is even more impressive, considering the player who held the record before him got to 32 goals in 20 games including the postseason. Thursday night was just the 13th game on the season for TCA.
“It’s pretty amazing,” coach Blake Galvin said of Baker’s record. “The previous record holder was just an absolutely phenomenal player himself and then to have Jackson come out here and be able to break that record that’s been in place I think for 12 years ... really something special. Jackson’s a fantastic player and a great kid.”
Before Sierra knew what hit them, Titans scored twice in the first couple minutes of the match and tacked on a third goal under five minutes in. They would score three more times in the half, including twice in the final two minutes.
The match looked better on paper than on the field. Sierra was on a seven-game winning streak heading into the match and was previously undefeated in 4A/3A Colorado Springs Metro League play.
The result was unsurprising, however, because not only was The Classical Academy riding a five-game win streak of its own heading into the match — the Titans haven’t lost a league game since the 2013 season.
“It’s really about these boys. They work hard, put in the work in the offseason, and they just come out and they’re ready to compete and they’re ready to play. ... I enjoy it to get out here and be able to work with such great boys,” Galvin said.
Next up for the Classical Academy is a match against Battle Mountain, who eliminated the Titans in the state quarterfinals a year ago. Baker has plans in this season’s playoffs.
“Especially in my senior year this year, I really want to go far and I know the guys all really want to go far. It’s just about us staying focused. When we’re on and we play well as a team, there isn’t a team I believe that can beat us out there. So we just have to stay focused for the entire postseason.”
