Arguably, it’s our turn. Those of us who live in northern El Paso County deserve our share of county park amenities. Where are our public pickleball courts, tennis courts or nature center?
Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake recreation area, Fox Run Regional Park with its new playground and the new Santa Fe Open Space all provide excellent recreational options, but it’s still a relatively short list. Our proximity to Pike National Forest and Douglas County Open Spaces helps immensely. We are minutes from excellent trail options. But as the number of residents including young families continues to increase in this part of the county, we will need additional park options.
El Paso County Parks is committed to building a $3.5 million nature center in Fox Run Park. The idea gained support during the last park master planning process almost a decade ago. With popular nature centers in Fountain Creek and Bear Creek Regional Parks, it’s the right choice at the right time. A new nature center will provide so much more than cool, interactive exhibits. There will be summer camps, school sponsored field trips, nature-centered events and wonderful volunteer opportunities for youth and adults.
Fox Run Park proved to be indispensable during the pandemic. On a sunny day you would find teens chatting and socially distancing in colorful hammocks. Families playing yard games or kicking a ball around on one of the large sports fields. Weddings, funerals, reunions, church picnics, yoga classes, civic club meetings, family photo shoots — the park met and continues to meet the diverse needs of our active residents.
Adding a nature center will certainly add pressure to an already popular park, but some of those concerns can be addressed in the nature center’s design. Adequate parking will be part of the conversation. With a new trail planned along Baptist Road, perhaps visitors could park at the Santa Fe Trailhead and ride e-bikes to the nature center. Those who love and use parks will have an opportunity to participate in the process and help get this nature center built. Can you think of a better legacy to leave for the families who move here in the future?
Arguably, it’s our turn.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.