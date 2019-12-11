I feel your pain, Denver Broncos fans. I understand your frustration. I sympathize with your struggle to stay positive in the abyss.
The Broncos will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season following their Super Bowl 50 victory over Carolina on Feb. 7, 2016.
This is the second-longest postseason drought for the organization since 2005-11, and the second-longest since the Broncos advanced to the playoffs for the first time in club history in 1977.
But alas, things could be worse.
I live and die — that’s a bit overstated — with the Los Angeles Rams. In the 50 years I’ve followed them I’ve experienced many more lows than highs. That’s why I understand as much as anybody why it’s tough being a die-hard fan.
The Rams went without a postseason appearance from 1989 to 1999, and then again from 2004 to 2017. Tough times, indeed.
Ten months ago, the New England Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl 53. It was tough to watch the Rams’ inept offense operate like they were playing an August preseason game. Once again, I was crushed by the Rams’ inability to win the big one. It was their third Super Bowl loss against just one victory.
Yes, I am well aware the Broncos lost their first four Super Bowl games, but they’ve gone 3-1 in their last four. That one Rams’ Super Bowl victory is bittersweet, for me. It occurred during their magical 1999 season when my team called St. Louis home. The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, in Super Bowl 34. Mike Martz’s offense, led by quarterback Kurt Warner, was known as the “Greatest Show on Turf” in those days.
The Rams were based in St Louis from 1995-2015. Those were tough years for me. I lived in Southern California before moving to Colorado Springs in the fall of 2001. I remained a Rams fan, but it wasn’t the same as when they were based in the Los Angeles area.
Believe it or not, the Rams played their home games at Anaheim Stadium from 1980 through 1994 and had their offices inside the stadium. Prior to moving to Anaheim — the Rams shared their home at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The team has been playing there since relocating back to Los Angeles in 2016.
Starting in the late 1960s when I became a full-blown fan, the Rams broke my heart over and over and over again. They won seven consecutive National Football Conference Western Division titles from 1973-79, yet only appeared in one Super Bowl during that time. They lost four NFC Championship games in the 70s. The following day’s newspaper headlines often referred to the Rams as the “Lambs.”
It was painful for me when the Rams lost — playoffs or regular season — especially to the hated Dallas Cowboys. But all of us Rams fans got our redemption over Roger Staubach, aka “Captain Comeback” and “America’s Team” in the 1979 playoffs with a victory in the Division round. A week later the Rams shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were headed off to Super Bowl 14 to face the mighty Pittsburgh Steelers at the Rose Bowl in nearby Pasadena.
That Super Bowl is still regarded as one of the best of all-time. The Rams led 19-17 after three quarters. But in the fourth quarter, Terry Bradshaw threw a long touchdown pass to John Stallworth, and Franco Harris ran for a touchdown as the Steelers won their fourth Super Bowl title in six seasons.
I am rooting like crazy for the Rams to return to the Super Bowl again this season. Root with me, will you?
Go Rams!
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.