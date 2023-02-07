I’ve been marinating in an idea that returned a part of life that I didn’t know was missing.

A few weeks ago, a mom I know shared what her own mother — who is French — says to her when she worries.

She says, “It’s not so serious.”

After hearing this, I flashed to memories of times when I saw life in the opposite way, causing myself a great deal of suffering.

I made last fall’s volunteer event planning serious.

I made my work serious.

I made parenting serious.

I made creative projects — that began as fun experiments — serious.

I made writing serious.

But, most things aren’t serious. They just aren’t. Life and death situations are serious. Yes. And, I have a feeling some levity is called for even in those situations.

But, is parenting serious? What about creativity? Writing? Is everything about work serious?

While most things in my life aren’t that serious, I can see that my mind — likely my inner critic — wants me to believe they are.

Making things serious is about self-preservation.

If my mind convinces me all of the things are serious, maybe I won’t embarrass myself. Maybe I will raise a kind, well-adjusted child. Maybe I will take good care of my clients. Maybe I will create something meaningful and write something that matters.

But, what if things get so serious that the joy of life is absent? Or you don’t move forward with a project because things get so serious that you can’t bear the idea of failing? What if you avoid all risks regardless of the potential rewards?

What then?

I’m grateful we have a part of us that tries to keep us safe, to avoid unnecessary risk, and to encourage us to do our best.

But, I don’t want to live life from the constricted place that, “It’s serious” creates.

Instead, I can thank my mind for its intention to help and to go ahead and live life from the idea that “It’s not so serious.”

Just saying those words leads me to take a deep breath and to let go just a little bit. It gives me a sense of freedom and possibility.

When I reflect, I can see I needed this concept to make last year “The Year of Fun” I hoped it would be. Because fun shows up when things aren’t so serious. Play and spontaneity are there waiting for us to tap into them if we’re open.

This year, I want to pursue my “Use What You Have” theme while remembering, “It’s not so serious.”

As much as I hope to use what I have, I need to do it with a sense of play about it. I want to approach life from curiosity and wonder and experimentation.

Because, truly, “It’s not so serious.”

Joanna Zaremba is a writer, wellness and mindset coach, and gardener. She helps people cultivate resilient bodies, minds, and gardens. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached through her website, joannazaremba.com.