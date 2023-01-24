Greetings, Nature Lovers!
Here it is, January, and it is hard to imagine summer will ever get here. But fear not! Nature, in all its glory, is showing off in our snowy winter months, specifically through our streams and creeks!
Cheyenne Creek is flowing down the mountain through North Cheyenne Cañon Park, even though it may look frozen in places. It continues to be a source of habitat, or food, shelter,and water, for our birds and animals that live in the interface that we call Colorado Springs. Scrub Jays, Black-billed Magpies and Pygmy Nuthatches are some of the winter-dwelling birds you might see looking for food and shelter in riparian areas, or forested areas along the banks of the creek. Mule Deer, Black Bear, Cottontail Rabbits and Red Squirrels use the creek as a place to rest, hunt for food, and drink water.
While it appears that the creeks are frozen, look again. There is always running water under the ice. Because of this, streams do not freeze completely, which means they can be dangerous to walk on. While ice is building on top, the bottom ice is constantly being eroded by the movement of the water, so while it may appear to be thick and sturdy, it is not.
The creek is also a known habitat to a threatened species, the Greenback Cutthroat Trout (Oncorhynchus clarkii stomias), which also happens to be the State Fish of Colorado. But how do they survive the winter? Their metabolism decreases to a level where they can go long periods of time without eating. This helps them survive when bugs and stream invertebrates are not as plentiful.
As we move through these winter months, slow down and look around you. Nature is moving all around us, even in our frosty creeks. Take a moment to enjoy the simple beauty of nature and all its wonderfulness! Happy New Year!
Jacqueline Bakker is TOPS Education Technician for the City of Colorado Springs Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) Program.