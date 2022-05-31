I’ve been trying not to think about the 19 children and two teachers killed this week in a Texas school shooting.
It’s unfathomable that these very young, innocent children, and the two women who were their teachers, were shot to death in their classrooms.
Just two weeks ago, 10 adults were killed in a shooting incident in a grocery store in New York.
I’ve been trying not to think about their deaths, too. And that this recurring pattern of mass shootings is a uniquely American phenomenon.
“The country experiences a mass shooting nearly every day, and once every three weeks someone is shot on school property, according to data from the Center for Homeland Defense and Security,” states in a May 26 article in The Guardian.
What is it about our country, specifically, that these horrific mass slayings keep occurring?
What do we need to change so they stop?
Six months ago I wrote in this space about another school shooting, in Oxford, Michigan, in which four high school students were killed.
I look back my reaction to that incident in my Dec. 8 column, “What we allow is what will continue,” and see the same feelings of shock, numbness and horror are with me today.
These indicents are all part of a horrifying, vicious cycle: Violence, mourning, outrage, inaction, repeat.
Our youngest schoolchildren have never known a world without school shootings, or active shooter drills.
NPR reported last week there have been 27 school shootings in the U.S. this year. And 219 mass shootings (defined as four or more people shot or killed in one incident, excluding the shooter, says the Gun Violence Archive) have happened in America this year. THIS YEAR. And we’re not even halfway through the year.
2022’s final tally, if we look to the escalating trend of the past few years, will be much, much higher.
“The U.S. ended 2021 with 693 mass shootings, per the Gun Violence Archive. The year before saw 611. And 2019 had 417,” the NPR article states.
What can we — will we — do to decrease those numbers?
Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit founded after the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Conn. (where 20 children and six adults were killed), offers some answers to that question on its website: We can volunteer on the local level, donate, take action to pass legislation.
Let’s not be numb to our country’s grim legacy any longer.
Contact Michelle at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.