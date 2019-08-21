On Sept. 29, 2018 the Bliss Studio and Gallery hosted a spectacular event called the Iron Pour.
Held in the forge area of the Studio at 243 Washington St. in downtown Monument, it was the culmination of design and creation by members of the community who carved sand molds during the summer months for the extravagant finale. That beautiful summer evening in September the Bliss staff poured molten iron into those molds.
The event was not only a visual treat but impressed the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak region. They chose to recognize our own Jodie Bliss for her vision and inclusion of locals in her art concept by awarding her the Peak Arts Prize to continue this event.
This year’s Iron Pour will be Saturday, Sept. 28, and local citizens can participate in this community art event by carving their own individual sand mold. Every Saturday between now and the date Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the Bliss staff will assist the participants in how to carve their individual sand molds in the courtyard of the Bliss Studio. The small participation cost of $55 will cover the cost of the mold, the iron and a ticket to the Iron Pour itself and each individual participant can elect to keep their final creation or donate to a public installation.
Registration for these carving workshops can be found on the Bliss Studio and Gallery Facebook page and on their website, forgeyourbliss.com. Make your mark on our area by joining Jodie Bliss and her staff in this great community endeavor and express yourself in iron!
To view a video of last year’s Iron Pour go to youtu.be/TfyM8rhzJVg.