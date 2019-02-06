Internationally acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill will return to Monument on Feb. 13 to perform a benefit concert at The Church at Woodmoor,18125 Furrow Road.
Cahill will perform a diverse program including Irish classics, songs from Broadway musicals, well-loved church hymns, and a medley comprised of audience requests, and the concert is a fundraiser for the music program at The Church at Woodmoor.
The prize-winning young tenor, voted “Tenor of the Year” in 2013 by The Irish Music Association, has been busy since his last visit to Colorado. A member of the popular Celtic Thunder since 2011, Cahill recently finished a 75-city North American tour with the group in honor of their 10th anniversary. In addition to solo concert touring, he has been hard at work recording a new album featuring traditional Irish songs. This album follows his hugely successful 2017 release, “Emmet Cahill’s Ireland,” which reached No. 1 on multiple music charts.
Most notably, Cahill made his Carnegie Hall debut this past March. “It was amazing, a bit of a dream, honestly,” he recalled. “My parents flew in from Ireland. People flew in from all over the world, people who had heard me sing somewhere before, maybe at their church. It felt like they were on my side, wanting me to do well, that they were a part of it. It was a really proud moment; it went by way too fast, but I tried to cherish it as much as I could.”
In 2019, Cahill plans to continue touring, performing solo shows, many in local churches. For the concert in Monument, he will collaborate with the choir and a soloist from The Church at Woodmoor, joining them for several selections. Cahill said he is happy to help support the church’s music ministry through the fundraiser.
“I’ve been singing in churches my whole life. Church music is very close to my heart; I got my start in singing through church music,” he said. “The music programs in churches don’t just run on fresh air, they need money for everything from sheet music to microphones.
“So many people in the community benefit from it as well. Studies show that being a part of a choir is one of the best things you can do for your mental health. It’s really great to be able to come and support them.”
Cahill is looking forward to returning to Monument; he performed last winter at the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church.
“The concert was fantastic last year; I felt a great local atmosphere and the people in Monument were hugely supportive,” said Cahill, who hopes to create a memorable experience for concertgoers this year. “I really try to give audience members an experience that is personal. ... I want to help people make musical memories, walk a musical journey through the show. I try to create poignant moments, moments that make people laugh or cry, feel a connection with something in their lives. If I can do that, then I’m doing my job. It gives me great satisfaction.”