PALMER LAKE • An upgrade is underway for Palmer Lake’s electricity.
The town’s local power distribution system has evolved since the 1930s, as have the codes that regulate how power lines are designed and constructed. Because of this, the Intermountain Rural Electric Association co-op has started a rebuild project which involves the upgrading single and three-phase distribution lines in the Palmer Lake area.
The scope of work is substantial and will be completed in four phases, IREA public affairs director Josh Liss said. Construction on the first phase recently began in the northwestern part of town. The second phase will involved work near Pine Crest and Glen Park; the third near Highway 105 and Peakview Boulevard; and the fourth near County Line Road and Indi Drive.
“Our distribution system in this area was built using the equipment and standards of the time as the community grew over time,” Liss said. “A rebuilding of the existing system to current standards will allow IREA to upgrade our grid to maintain safe, reliable and affordable delivery of electricity of this area.”
The system upgrades are also part of the co-op’s risk mitigation efforts to prevent the ignition of wildfires by replacing outdated equipment and bringing IREA facilities up to the latest standards. IREA is consistently managing loads of growth and aging equipment system wide, and studying ways to better serve its members, Liss said.
This project has been in planning phases for several years. There are six phases to the total plan and the schedule assumes iIREA will complete one phase per year, Liss said. The upgrades will also include new transformers, poles and wires which are expected to improve the aesthetics of the line within the boundaries of Palmer Lake, he said.
“The Palmer Lake area is a priority among IREA’s system improvement projects,” IREA engineering director Mark Jurgemeyer said. “Our customers in that part of our service territory can expect more reliable electric service once this rebuild is completed.”
Service outages while the lines undergo construction are expected to be minimal, Liss said. “There will be outages of a few hours at a time for some consumers over the span of the project,” he said. “Consumers will be notified in advance of any planned outages so they can make necessary arrangements.”
Some temporary lane closures to local roads are also expected while work is being done, but the co-op will take steps to minimize the impact, Liss said.
Members should notice when the upgrades are complete that the new system is more reliable during storms and outage times are reduced for many emergency situations, he noted.
IREA’s engineering team will be reaching out to members and property owners as they work through each area of the project. Customers are encouraged to direct any questions or concerns to the IREA engineering department at 800-332-9540.
More information about the co-op’s system improvement projects is available on the “About IREA” page of its website, irea.coop.