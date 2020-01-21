The Palmer Lake Art Group will present their Winter Art Show at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake from Jan. 29 to Feb. 22, with an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. This exhibit is part of their fundraising program.
This local nonprofit has a long history and impact on the Tri-Lakes arts community.
In the late 1960s a local artist by the name of Ruth Staeben invited several of her artistic friends to join together and form the Palmer Lake Little Art Group.
Ruth and her husband lived on a few acres just north of Monument Lake. Ruth organized impromptu exhibits of the members’ work by hanging the artwork on a rail fence by the road. This novel approach to art display attracted the attention of Miss Lucretia Vaile, a Palmer Lake resident who championed the cultural activities in the community. Miss Vaile was so impressed with the Art Group that she gave her summer home, named Cloudview, to the Town of Palmer Lake for exclusive use by the Palmer Lake Little Art Group.
The mission of the Palmer Lake Art Group was, and still is, to contribute monies for art scholarships, to deserving students in the Lewis-Palmer School district. In the beginning, the amounts available were small, but as the group began to create other fundraising endeavors and exhibits the scholarship fund grew in size and so did the membership.
Since 1977 The Palmer Lake Art Group has granted scholarship funds in excess of $68,000 to more than 50 students in the Lewis-Palmer School District who show promise and excellence in the arts. Past recipients include Carrie Ann (Jones) Baade, who is now Associate Professor of Painting and Drawing at Florida State University, and Neil Grotzinger, a graduate of the Pratt Institute and an emerging talent in the fashion world. They recently received a certificate from District 38 acknowledging their contribution to the education of tomorrow’s artists.
The Palmer Lake Art Group meets the second Saturday of every month. Learn more at palmerlakeartgroup.com.
If you are an artist who would like to be a part of this group, would like to contribute to this scholarship fund and know the importance of encouraging new artistic talent, or simply want to thank them for their philanthropy, stop by and meet them on the 31st!
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.