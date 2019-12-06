Although no explosive device or person carrying one were discovered, an investigation continues into a Dec. 4 bomb threat at the Walmart in Monument Marketplace which caused a store evacuation.
Monument Police Department were dispatched to Walmart at 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway at approximately 2:19 p.m. Dec. 4 following a report of a bomb threat at the store.
Less than three hours later, authorities had searched the store for possible explosive devices or a person possessing one hiding inside the store and, finding neither, gave the “all clear” at 5 p.m. Employees were allowed to return inside the store at that time.
Monument Police said in a statement that a male inside the store called out the threat over the Walmart employees’ handheld radios. The radio system is on a public frequency and is utilized by store associates for daily operations.
The Walmart asset protection manager told authorities the terminology used by the unknown male on the radio was not the terminology used by trained associates. He did not recognize the male voice as a Walmart employee, the statement said. Monument Police acting commander Sgt. Jon Hudson said once Walmart personnel heard the term “bomb threat” over the radio system, they immediately followed their protocol to evacuate the store.
“It sounds like maybe someone had gotten a hold of their radios and possibly pulled a prank,” Hudson said.
Most employees were evacuated to the marketplace clock tower southwest of the store, while others walked to the nearby Chili’s Grill & Bar and The Home Depot until the Walmart search was concluded. A handful of patrons waited for the search to conclude before returning to their vehicles in the Walmart parking lot. Traffic was controlled by officers of the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District.
Hudson said shortly after the arrival of responding officers, a witness provided the description of a possible suspect. The witness overheard the suspect make a statement that he had a bomb, Hudson said. The suspect was described as a white male, age 25-30, approximately 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2, with a slim build and wearing a long-sleeve “desert camouflage” shirt or jacket.
Hudson said authorities reviewed surveillance footage from cameras inside and outside the store of the witness coming and going from the aisle of the store in which the suspect was seen and heard.
“[The witness] gave a good detailed description of him,” Hudson said. “But from the time we see [the witness] arriving into that aisle, all the way up until Walmart evacuated the store, we do not see anybody that the witness described.”
The witness was adamant about the account of the suspect, he said. “We just don’t have any internal Walmart video footage to support that,” Hudson said.
Police conducted a K9 search from their Regional Explosives Unit at the request of Walmart management prior to giving the “all clear.” After the K9 unit concluded its search, store management made the decision to reopen the store.
Hudson said, “[The investigation] is still active but the majority of it is active on the Walmart end of it.”
Angie Jones, a Monument resident, and her daughter had just entered the store to grab a couple of items about 10 minutes prior to the report of a threat. She was approached by an employee and told she needed to leave her items and exit the store immediately for the evacuation.
“I questioned the employee to see if he was truly serious and he said, ‘Unfortunately, yes,’” Jones said.
Jones said she watched employees approach other patrons with the same message. She and her daughter were able to return to their car and left the parking lot just as emergency vehicles were arriving.
“Honestly, the employees were calm and collected and cleared the store fairly quickly,” Jones said. “Given the situation, I’m grateful for the way they handled the evacuation.”
Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Jamey Bumgarner said the district trains with law enforcement partners on unique scenarios like responding to a bomb threat.
In addition to Monument Police and TLMFPD, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Police Department and Palmer Lake Police Department were also involved in handling the response.