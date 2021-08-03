MONUMENT • District 38 has a new assistant principal who is ready to do her part in shaping the future of the new generation, the community and ultimately the world.
Amber Whetstine was hired by Lewis-Palmer School District 38 at the top of the summer to be assistant superintendent. She came from Falcon School District 49, where she was director of learning services.
“What impressed me most is she is dedicated to each and every student and understands what it means to be a collaborative leader,” said KC Somers, D-38 superintendent, when he presented Whetstine to the D-38 Board of Education in June. “She is very motivated to step in and align her work towards strategic planning and our initiatives.”
Whestine and her husband, Brett, moved to the Pikes Peak Region in 2002 from Minneapolis, Minn., seeking a new adventure. They have loved developing their careers and raising their daughter in the region, she said.
“We love this community and the sunshine here and can’t imagine calling any other place home,” Whestine said.
She decided on a career in education because she has always believed in the investment of youth, shaping the future and doing her part to make a positive difference in the community and as a world citizen, Whetstine said.
“I’m lucky to be able to continue educating the next generation at D-38,” Whestine said.
Whestine’s career began in St. Paul, Minn., as an elementary school teacher. Over her 20-plus year career, she has gained experience as an instructional coach, assistant principal and principal.
From a district perspective, Whetstine worked in professional development, instructional technology, school improvement, curriculum, instructional support and assessment. She said she is strongly committed to providing exceptional service and support to principals, teachers and staff who work side-by-side with students every day.
“By providing opportunities for professional development that promote continuous growth for our staff, we can continually better serve our students,” Whetstine said.
Whetstine has seen public education evolve in Colorado and she said she feels now more than ever educators need to focus on developing the essential skills students will need to be successful after graduation.
“Engaging our students in meaningful learning experiences that connect with their personal passions and talents, and ensuring each of them leaves our schools with the ability to effectively communicate, think critically and work collaboratively as a team are some of the most important responsibilities we have as educators today,” she said.
Whestine said the assistant superintendent role is a natural next step for her career and a perfect fit for her values and experiences. D-38 has a reputation for excellence in academic programs and a community which values a high-quality education, she said.
“I see this as an exciting opportunity and challenge to provide leadership that will enable us to continue to offer exceptional programs for our students,” she said.
Whestine said strong community relationships are essential to sustaining the pursuit of excellence, and she feels two-way communication is paramount. She said D-38 has a goal to unite the community around its educational and communication efforts and she looks to do her part to remain committed to growing together with students at the heart of their work.
“I believe we can engage in dialogue together to ensure we are preparing every student for future success,” Whetstine said.