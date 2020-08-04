Editor’s note: Introducing a new monthly Tribune columnist Terri Hayes, who will be writing about the development process in the Tri-Lakes area.
Hello Tri-Lakes Tribune readers! I am Terri Hayes, President & CEO with the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Visitor’s Center. I just hit my ninth year in this position and before I took this job, I had minimal knowledge about the development process. There have been a lot of on-the-job trainings, conferencing with developers and planners, and sitting through countless meetings. I am far from an expert, so I am fortunate to have connections with many who are.
Development, both commercial and residential, is a big topic in our community. When I see questions on social media, questions raised during town and county meetings, questions in my inbox and even questions as I shop in the grocery store, I am reminded of where I started. I feel for the majority of people who do not comprehend why certain things can happen and why other things cannot not. I understand how frustrating it can be to ask what seem to be very common-sense questions, only to find the answers do not seem to make sense without the most basic background knowledge. The process can be and is, very perplexing and I am going to try and alleviate some of that confusion.
Community uncertainty has led me to want to start a new monthly column for The Tribune, all about development! My mission is to walk you through the process, explain the laws, present to you local experts and explain how planning commissions and elected officials arrive at their decisions. Have you heard of Regional Building? They play a huge part in development, so you will be introduced to them and their role. For those who would like to delve deeper, I will also show you how to get more involved in those decisions.
I know for some in our community, development is a four-letter word. For others, it is just a word they see a lot but are not exactly sure what it means or what the steps are. For some, it means excitement in the form of a new dream house or a new business. The Tri-Lakes community is a very desirable location to both live and work, with its proximity to I-25, Denver, and Colorado Springs, all the while, living in a welcoming environment. You want to be here and so do many others. Who can blame them?
First, let me define the Tri-Lakes area. Originally named for three local lakes, the region encompasses the towns and unincorporated districts of Monument, Palmer Lake, Woodmoor, Gleneagle, King’s Deer and Black Forest. However, in reality the Tri-Lakes area extends past those three lakes, to include two more in the Forest Lakes housing development and further south. Since Quintet-Lakes just does not roll off the tongue, the Tri-Lakes name is here to stay. However, I find it is easiest to define Tri-Lakes as Northern El Paso County.
My first official topic next month will be starting at the very beginning with empty undeveloped land, and the last in the series will have us ending at time of occupancy. Each article will take on a different subject, hopefully in depth enough to get a real feel for the subject, but not so deep that you are bored.
I welcome any questions on the subject. Send me a quick email (Terri@TriLakesChamber.com) and I will do my best to slide it in during the appropriate place on the development timeline. I look forward to taking this informational journey with you.
Terri Hayes is President & CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Visitor’s Center.