A portion of the southbound express lane of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock will be closed for about a week starting Sunday night, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Saturday.
The closure began at 8 p.m. Sunday and continues through 6 a.m. July 23 of the southbound express lane (left-most lane) of I-25 from Exit 181 Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock to the former southbound I-25 rest area MP 170 near Larkspur, CDOT officials said. During that time, construction crews will install a concrete apron to help water safely drain off the highway.
The express lane will be inaccessible via the skip lane or the double white lines as crews will be working in both the lane and the median, officials said.
Motorists should expect delays as a result of the closure and plan extra time for their trips. There is no detour for this work, officials said. All construction schedules are weather dependent.
Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com