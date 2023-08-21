Commuters on Interstate 25 accustomed to using the express lanes on the Gap — the 18-mile stretch of freeway between Monument and Castle Rock — should now expect to pay a toll.
Northbound motorists will now be charged $1.75 to travel to Larkspur and $2.75 to drive to Castle Rock, according to a sign near the County Line Road exit.
When the commuter lane was added to the interstate in 2022, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a testing period during which toll fees would be waived. The testing period was expected to end sometime during 2023, according to the CDOT website.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only