Along a private drive in Palmer Lake off of Highway 105, two large, international nonprofits are quietly headquartered.
A converted, picturesque red barn alongside active train tracks sits across a small meadow valley from another large, home-like office building. Although both organizations are located in Palmer Lake, Children’s HopeChest and Messenger International have employees who regularly travel worldwide. A third company, ColdWater Media, owned by James Fitzgerald, also owns the land the three organizations call home.
Children’s HopeChest, the nonprofit occupying the top floors of the barn at 300 General Palmer Drive, defines its work as, “…child-focused community development…“more than child sponsorship” and “building two-way, transformative relationship(s),” on its website.
The organization has a presence in Ethiopia, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Guatemala, Kenya, Moldova, Russia, and Uganda.
One employee, Kimberly Woolridge, a community partnership manager for Ethiopia and Russia, has traveled twice so far to Ethiopia with her job in the last few years. Woolridge also went last year on a personal trip with a partner organization, The Table Initiative, to Jordan and Palestine, where the group visited with Syrian refugees.
CHC states, “(W)e empower orphaned and impoverished children and their communities through relationships that cultivate holistic transformation and sustainability. We seek to bring lasting, positive transformation to those we serve, and in turn, our communities in North America are impacted as well.”
Woolridge shared via text that Jim Fitzgerald of ColdWater Media served on the HopeChest board for a few years and just ended his term in the fall.
Across the meadow, Messenger International at 610 Santa Fe Ridge, was founded by “best-selling authors” John and Lisa Bevere. MI distributes the Bevere’s books and other materials worldwide, in “99+ languages,” according to their “cloud library.”
“(Since 1990) we’ve evolved into a multi-country, multi-site operation that impacts millions of people worldwide...”
John Bevere’s reserved parking spot at headquarters sat empty last week as his schedule showed he was slotted to speak in Singapore on Feb. 8 and 9 and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Feb. 15 and 16.
According to employee Joe Richardson, who works at the organization in “partner relations,” one of the Bevere’s four sons is their travel assistant, and another son is an author with the organization. John Bevere has over one million Facebook followers.
Richardson shared also how he enjoyed one of two yearly “team days” his organization holds, during which members of his group met on the field between the two buildings and played sports with folks from the “Barn.”
In the ground floor of the converted barn, ColdWater Media’s most well-known production is “Drive Thru History,” a Christian history TV show hosted on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.
The show’s website describes it as, “a fast-paced, content-rich history show that speeds through ancient civilizations, the Holy Land, and the founding of America. Drive Thru’s unique approach allows the viewer to experience the people, places, and events that shaped our world and the Christian faith …To date, ColdWater Media has successfully produced and distributed 72 episodes.”