For more than a month, Ukraine has been under siege. The Russian forces have targeted apartment buildings, schools and hospitals. Many have died in the bombing and the fighting. Food has become scarce. Millions of refugees are making their way to neighboring countries in search of safety.
The Associated Press reported Friday more than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began.
It’s easy to let the horrific news of the war become background noise here, where our freedom is secure. However, two women from the Pikes Peak region are still listening, and are on separate missions to help.
As of Monday, Lynn Lansford, a Cascade resident and case worker for Teller Senior Coalition, was on her way to Germany, then Romania, then Ukraine. She brings with her as many supplies as she can fit in two 50-pound suitcases, and plans to buy a van to help bring refugees from Ukraine into Romania.
Lansford, 65, has navigated that part of the world before. She adopted her three now grown children from Romania years ago, and has worked with children in India, Haiti, Romania and Russia. She has seen what war can do. And Lansford wants to help.
Why get so personally involved, you might ask? “What are we here for? Why are we here? All of my adult life I’ve been in service,” she said.
As she followed the news of the attacks on the Ukrainian people, Lansford felt a strong urge to help.
“I want to help everybody I can, especially the women and children that Putin is targeting,” she told The Courier this month.
“If I’m ladling soup, I’ll do that; if I’m taking supplies to paramedics, I’m going to do that. Or if I’m helping refugees who can’t get on the train, I’ll take them where they need to go.”
She has backup plans in place if the fighting stops her. Slovakia and Moldova might be part of the travel mix. In those countries there are plenty of Ukrainian refugees whom she can help with transportation, or by handing out supplies.
“If Odessa gets hit, which we think will happen next, I’m going over to Moldova,” she said this month. “If I go into areas of Ukraine, I know most of these roads and I’m going to be pulling out refugees and bringing them to Romania.”
I’d say that kind of selflessness and desire to jump into the fray is unusual. But then there’s Colorado Springs medical student Bre Stafford.
The third-year University of Colorado medical student has been collecting medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine and Poland. She was inspired to do so after talking with her best friend Joanna Rak, a former schoolmate attending medical school in Krakow, Poland, about the needs of Ukrainian refugees there.
“The stories I’m hearing are pretty heartbreaking,” Stafford told The Gazette last week.
Eager to help, Stafford began networking with her med-school classmates and faculty members, learning where she could collect medical supplies to ship overseas. She contacted the nonprofit Nova Ukraine, which has support teams on the ground in Ukraine and in neighboring countries.
“They’re planning to help with a cargo plane once I get enough (supplies).”
And so she’s been amassing wide variety of supplies, including crutches, bandages, antiseptics, suture kits, and gloves — all donated by area clinics. There’s trauma care equipment like chest tubes and intubation kits. A generous cash donation went toward other necessities including ibuprofen, feminine products and diapers.
“We want to gather as much as we can,” she said, “But at the same time, we don’t want to wait too long. People need these supplies, and we want to send them soon.”
There are ways to donate to both Lansford’s and Stafford’s humanitarian efforts, or find The Gazette’s list of nonprofits looking for assistance at bit.ly/3LirUCt.
Lansford set up a GoFundMe page (bit.ly/3KYE6Z2) for donations to benefit her humanitarian efforts. She says, “The money collected ... will help buy my fuel, supplies, food and aid needed for the help of refugees.”
To donate medical supplies to Stafford’s effort, go to https://flowcode.com/p/4keANoBfW to find a spreadsheet with lists of needed items needed and email Stafford at breanna.stafford@cuanschutz.edu.
Trbune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.