Front Range Open Studios is proud to announce we have survived the pandemic and will be celebrating our 10th year by opening our studios to the public on the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12.
An artist’s studio or workshop is a sanctuary of solitude where creativity is nurtured without distraction. Here the creative spirit can focus on his own personal emotional response to the material, subject matter and mood. Each sanctuary is unique because each occupant created that space to enhance the use of tools, materials, and techniques, surrounding themselves with inspiration and possibilities for future projects.
The best art is created in solitude, for good reason: it’s only when we are alone that we can reach into ourselves and find truth, beauty, soul. The sanctuary that is the artist studio allows us time to reflect on what we’ve done, and to learn from it. The privacy isolates one from the influences of other and helps us to find our own voice.
It is a space that is rarely shared with outsiders.
That will change for this particular weekend in September. Twelve studios in the area will be open to the public. These spaces are as unique as the artists who have created them.
Some are small and intimate, occupying a room in a private home. Others are buildings that were created specifically to house machinery, raw material and large-scale tools of the trade. Each is the product of the creative soul that uses it. Care and attention were taken to make the best use of the space, to provide the artist with a calming and protected environment.
One of these unique locations is the Blacksmithing Studio and Gallery of Jodie Bliss. Jodie’s monumental public sculptures are appearing all over, most noticeably at the UCCS University Center on Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. Her workplace occupies a very large building in Downtown Monument and this studio tour will be your chance to see her forge, anvil, plasma cutter, welding torches, tanks and tables and many of her smaller finished works of art.
Richard Pankratz, a recipient of the Pikes Peak Arts Council Visual Artist of the Year, will show the process of creating his bronze sculptures. He is represented by fine art galleries throughout the southwest and has shown at the prestigious Loveland Sculpture in the Park show for 24 consecutive years.
If you want to see the artistic process from start to finish, you can visit the alpacas that provide the fiber for Barbara Ziek‘s felted apparel and home decor.
The studio of Terre Christensen will be demonstrating the technique of raku pottery, and you can watch Claudia Dimidik manipulate alcohol inks on ceramic tile.
Learn about different techniques in jewelry fabrication and metalsmithing in the charming workspace of Frank and Ginny Maiolo.
Incredible realism in oil painting is represented by Michael Malta, who paints still lifes, landscapes and portraits with photographic realism.
Or perhaps you would like to make a piece of art yourself? At my studio, the Nancy Bonig Glass Studio, you can channel your inner Chihuly and make a piece of glass. At Mattie O‘s studio, guests can make paper from abaca fiber.
There will be demonstrations of techniques at all 12 locations for the entire weekend, and at many locations you will even have an opportunity to create your own work of art. Register for drawings for gift certificates to local restaurants and for original works of art by some of the artists. This event is free and for the entire family.
For more information, a list of activities at each location, and a map to all the studios, go to frontrangeopenstudios.com.
But this opportunity is only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12. After that, the studios return to challenge and nourish the soul of their creators.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.