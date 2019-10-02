Join Altitude Land Consultants and El Paso County Parks at a community meeting to hear about plans for a potential Northern El Paso County Nature Center.
Residents are invited to share input during the meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Black Forest Fire and Rescue Station 1, 11445 Teachout Road in Black Forest.
The Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers are currently El Paso County’s only two nature centers connecting visitors to natural and cultural resources.
“With the long-term success of the existing nature centers, there is a community desire for a nature center in northern El Paso County. Community input is essential in determining the feasibility of location, potential partnerships and collaborations, as well as the long-term use and maintenance of a potential northern El Paso County Nature Center,” a release from the county states.