MONUMENT • After months of reviewing data and years of calls from stakeholders to increase compensation for educators, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will have a ballot initiative in the Nov. 8 election asking to do so.
The D38 Board of Education reviewed language for the initiative at its Aug. 22 meeting in an effort to propose a tax increase to go toward educator pay, which was described as a “critical need.”
Superintendent KC Somers reviewed a recent independent market study which compared D38 compensation to 10 other districts in the area which Lewis-Palmer is consistently competing with in terms of staff recruitment, retention and more. The study also revealed D38’s licensed staff, specifically teachers as well as hourly classified staff, are all under paid by roughly 10% below the regional average.
In addition, administrators are also underpaid about 10%, although compensation for administrators are not technically part of the ask for the ballot initiative, Somers said. However, the compensation findings from the study apply to the district’s entire workforce.
The D38 funding model in large part is a function of a state model which has severe limitations and has put the district in a challenging position — especially compared to its peers, the superintendent said. D38 has consistently performed in the 85th to 93rd percentile academically in the state for the bulk of the last decade.
“We are consistently a high-performing school district that’s accredited with distinction,” Somers said. “Yet the fact is that our compensation is in the bottom third compared to our peers and we really are addressing this from a position of what we need to do locally.”
Somers cited news articles which stated the wage of a starting teacher in D38 is under what is required to meet the cost of living and potentially owning property in the area.
Prior to review of the ballot initiative, several public comments were given in support of it and urged the board to review the motivation behind improving teacher and staff compensation. The solution is cutting down turnover which is at the second highest rate in recorded history at 26%, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
Lewis-Palmer High School Principal Bridget O’Connor said educators are at a critical juncture to ensure an excellent education for the children of the district. For D38, it is becoming increasingly hard to hire the best and continue to retain excellent staff, she said.
“We continue to strive to make our schools a place of destination through creating a culture of excellence and belonging,” O’Connor said. “Unfortunately, relying on culture as our recruitment tool is unsustainable in today’s market.”
Somers said teacher stability is crucial to maintaining caring, competent, community-based and committed educators who in partnership with D38 parents and community drive its system and fuel future success.
“We believe that a competitive workforce will contribute to and lead toward the best learning environment for all of our kiddos,” he said.
Community member and 27-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department Pete Tomitsch said although he is not a teacher, he knows what public service involves. He shared concerns about the potential impact to educational quality in the district if nothing is done. It’s a concern shared by members of the community during Board of Education meetings, especially during annual budget reviews, for years.
“I think we are blessed to have the kind of teachers we have in District 38,” Tomitsch said. “I’m dumbfounded that we are losing up to 20 percent of staff a year. … There isn’t only an economic cost to that, there is also a cost to the education. Sooner or later, that diminished down the road. You can’t continue to bleed like that and expect the same results.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, the district took measures to increase teacher and non-administrative support staff compensation by 6%, which was possible with an increase in the district’s per pupil revenue. D38 has more than 40 positions unfilled at the start of the current school year, despite having hired more than 140 individuals.
D38 Chief Business Officer Brett Ridgway, who has been with the district approximately a month, presented the bulk of the information about the ballot initiative to the board and noted increases in state funding are helpful but do not solve a funding disparity compared to other districts in the area. He said additional state funding and initiatives are never going to be as impactful as measures taken locally.
Funds generated locally, stay locally and are applied locally, he said.
Including revenue from the School Finance Act, Mill Levy Overrides and Impact Aid, which is funding from the federal government for districts to aid loss of revenue due to military installations, the regional average of per pupil revenue is $10,565 per student, while D38 is at $900 less per pupil than the average, Ridgway noted. This represents an 8.5% difference between D38’s PPR and the average.
With the proposed ballot initiative, the Mill Levy Override would cost taxpayers an additional $4.31 per month per $100,000 in assessed home value. As an example, Ridgway said a hypothetical $500,000 home is assessed at $34,750, and after applying the 7.450 proposed Mill Levy Override, the taxpayer would be looking at an additional $258 a year on a home of that value.
School Board Secretary Tiffiney Upchurch said it doesn’t feel good to know families are already hurting from inflation, but also are asking the district and the state asking its educators to do more for less, especially through the pandemic.
“It doesn’t feel good to say ‘thanks for doing more and doing your best’ and bragging that we have cheap labor. That’s not OK,” she said.
Although culture within the district has been a point of priority within its buildings, it’s difficult to maintain that culture when educators are struggling, O’Connor said.
“It’s very difficult to talk about culture when a first-year teacher tells you they had to apply for food stamps due to base salary. Or, a highly effective veteran teacher has to sell her plasma and has a second job to feed her family,” the LPHS principal said. “Culture cannot provide life essentials for our staff or compete against our neighboring districts.”
In accordance with election guidelines, the ballot measure and content must be certified and delivered to the El Paso County Clerk by Friday, Sept. 9.
The D38 Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of the measure and its ballot language, mandating all funds raised through the tax increase would be expressly and solely used for compensation for teachers and non-administrative support staff. It was also required that all expenditures would be monitored by a citizens’ financial advisory committee.