After the dust settles from Fourth of July festivities in Monument, one company and many volunteers emerge as the unsung heroes of the celebration to make sure Historic Downtown is returned to its previous condition.

Infinite Disposal was honored to have one of its trucks in the Monument Hill Kiwanis Fourth of July Parade this year the company’s general manager Judd Staton said. However, the presence of the company wasn’t solely participating in the parade.

This year, Infinite Disposal, a member of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, provided the trash containers and large construction debris containers for the parade, street fair and Limbach Park celebrations as well as its trash pick up service as a donation to the event.

Along with the company’s containers, like 20 of its pink rolling breast cancer awareness bins, and haul off services, a team of volunteers organized from the chamber of commerce ensure trash bags are swapped out and other clean up tasks.

“People don’t think of the aftermath to them having a great time,” Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Terri Hayes said. “Everyone wants to have fun, but no one wants to clean up.”

“We made sure to have all of our team on one page to get all of our equipment dumped as early as possible, that way we could get everything removed in a good timely manner,” office manager Crystal Aragon said. “We made sure to place all equipment in appropriate areas easily accessible to everyone.”

Staton credits the manpower for the post-celebration cleanup, manpower provided by volunteers, orchestrated by Hayes, he said.

“It takes an enormous task of volunteers to take care of the bags of trash, change them out when they get full, and pick up by hand all the trash people throw in the street,” Hayes said. “It is gross, and frankly rude.

“We could not hold this festival if we did not have a way to get rid of all the trash and in our eyes, they are heroes.”

Infinite Disposal went into business in February 2021 by Jay Baker, who also owns Teller and Chaffee County Waste in the Woodland Park area. The new company serves Monument, Palmer Lake, Colorado Springs, Peyton and Fountain. The employees of Infinite Disposal truly makes it noticeable, taking pride in their jobs and performing them correctly, Aragon said. Without satisfied customers, there would be no company, she said.

Infinite Disposal has seen an influx of clients hiring their services, to which Hayes said the company is “killing it” with their customer service and pricing. Staton said one reason for standing out among other companies is their charges are reviewed only once a year so clients aren’t hit with increasing fees every few months.

“We do not have any delivery, fuel or admin charges. We are a flat rate company and do not believe in raising fees every quarter,” Aragon said.

Being a resident of Woodmoor, Staton said he aspires to stay community-minded when providing services and determining charges.

“It matters to me to be a part of the community and provide a good service, a fair service,” Staton said.