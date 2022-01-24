Have you ever considered becoming a foster parent, but dismissed the notion thinking you do not have the time, a big enough house or the patience for what is ahead?
These thoughts are not uncommon but quickly dispelled once a family offers a child a safe and loving temporary home that can make a forever difference in that child’s life.
Many of us have the desire but don’t act on the instinct to foster.
As we embark on a new year, consider a 2022 resolution to simply learn more about foster care. You do not have to commit once you make the call, just take the next step in learning more.
Foster parents come in all shapes and sizes, but certainly have one thing in common — they want to provide stability and security to children who need it most, providing them with a consistent home that gives them, and their family, the chance to work through difficult times and overcome challenges.
According to El Paso County Department of Human Services, on any given month in El Paso County in 2021, more than 600 children were in out-of-home placement.
There is a significant shortage in foster families in Colorado, especially among teens. There is also a high demand for placements of sibling groups, who often get separated during the foster care process.
It is an important job and we always want potential foster families to know that we build a community of support around you including 24/7 support systems, counseling based on trauma informed practices, support groups so foster families can exchange ideas and discuss best practices, and transitional programs to help teens move into the responsibilities of adulthood, employment and self-sufficiency as they emancipate from the system.
We believe that it takes a village to support at-risk families, children and youth and it is up to all of us to play a role in protecting a child.
Most foster parents are in tune with what’s going on in their communities. Their ability to humanize others, understand and appreciate different backgrounds and experiences, and reflect on their own upbringing is a guiding light in their decision to foster.
In 2021, the foster care system moved away from the concept of group homes into placements in family-home settings to better serve the child. Children who need more support services are not traditionally placed in standard foster homes so the myth that foster children are always in trouble or disrupting the family unit is simply that — a myth.
We regularly see teachers, first responders, nurses, medical technicians and other care providers seeking information on becoming a foster parent. But, great foster families stem from anywhere.
At the end of the day, it’s about having a loving heart.
Foster parenting is an ideal way to support your community and stand up for youth by providing them a successful future. Your positive impact, with agency and community partners by your side, can change the trajectory of a child’s life.
For more information, contact Kids Crossing at 719-632-4569 or visit KidsCrossing.com or any child placement agency certified on HumanServices.ElPasoCo.com.
Sarah Bailey is a recruitment specialist for Kids Crossing, a nonprofit child placement agency founded by foster parents, for foster parents.