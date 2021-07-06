The Palmer Lake Art Group will hold its Annual Color Splash Art show at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake July 16 to Aug. 13.
This show will feature members work as well as the recipients of this year’s Art Scholarship Awards and will be juried by Colorado Springs artist Penny Stewart.
The show will be dedicated to the memory of long time member Pam Haefmann, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Pam was a friend of mine and her passion and enthusiasm for her family, her friends, her clients and her neighbors was unlimited. Her hair salon in Palmer Lake, aptly called Salon 105, was reminiscent of the one in “Steel Magnolias,” where clients came for regular hairstyling but also got to chat and catch up with the latest gossip!
Everyone who came to the salon, whether to see Pam or her daughter, Jodi, knew all about her children and grandchildren, and we were encouraged to root for the Alabama football team. This was because Pam’s grandson, Thomas Fletcher, was the team’s all-star long snapper, who, naturally, was responsible for the team’s national championships. I’m sure she was beaming from heaven when he was drafted this spring by the Carolina Panthers.
Every fall, Pam would decorate her home in Larkspur for Christmas and turn it into the North Pole. Enlisting Santa look-alike Jerry Julian from Black Forest, Pam would dress up as Mrs. Claus and welcome children and their families to visit with Santa and indulge in some sweets. She glowed when she talked about this event, which she did for 18 years, and for the pure pleasure and enjoyment of her guests.
But that glow was reflected in Pam’s paintings, too. She won many awards for her work and hanging on the walls of her salon was a magnificent painting of a flower, which rotated for each season. It might be a rose, or a magnolia or the vibrant Christmas poinsettia. The petals and leaves were so realistic that they begged to be touched and the composition radiated light from within. It was Pam’s light, her passion, that she gave to everything she loved and cared about that was captured with her brush.
There will be an opening reception July 16 for the Color Splash show. For more information, go to palmerlakeartgroup.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.