In effort to conserve dwindling aquifers, Monument's Board of Trustees vote against including Willow Springs development in town limits
Town hall struck down a new housing development last week amid concerns that the new homes would strain Monument’s limited water supply.
Monument relies exclusively on ice-age aquifers trapped thousands of feet below the ground. Without any connection to lakes or streams, water levels in these isolated aquifers drop lower each year.
Despite the planning commission’s approval of the project, the Board of Trustees voted 3 to 2 against including the Willow Springs development within Monument’s town limits. This means the 400 homes in the development will be prohibited from tapping into Monument’s water lines. Board member Greg Coopman said the new development put Monument’s water supply at risk of running dry.
“It comes down to water,” Coopman said at the meeting. “It comes down to liability. It comes down to our responsibility to our current and future residents.”
Board member Jeffrey Bornstein shared Coopman’s concerns that the Town of Monument could be sued if it couldn’t give enough water to the Willow Springs housing development.
Willow Springs may be banned from Monument, but the development is still moving forward. Daniel Brown, the developer of Willow Springs, said El Paso County has already approved the development. He expects construction will begin in 2019. Brown said Monument has closed itself off to the great opportunities this development has to offer.
By not embracing this housing development, Brown said Monument is losing out on the property taxes that would’ve been generated. The development would’ve also given Monument access to new water resources, he told The Tribune.
Denying the building of homes in Monument means local businesses miss out on new customers, he said.
“The town’s not going to grow at all,” Brown told the board. “You’re telling those businesses that are already here, ‘Sorry, we’re not going to bring you any new residences.’ I get calls from developers all the time. (Developers) aren’t doing anything in Monument because you’re telling them ‘no.’”
Mayor Don Wilson told The Tribune that the residential development would’ve generated millions in developer fees that Willow Springs would’ve owed Monument. Wilson said those fees could’ve gone toward improving Monument’s aging water system.
Over the years, Monument has been given solutions for increasing its water supply. Director of Public Works Thomas Tharnish told the board that the town needs to invest in renewable sources of water other than wells.
As the water levels in the aquifers drop, the wells will need to be deepened to harness the diminishing resource.
This expensive process will eventually become cost prohibitive. Tharnish urged the board to consider investing in a reuse facility that would recycle 200,000 gallons of wastewater each day back into the community.
“This town needs to be investing in reuse and renewable,” Tharnish said. “That’s the future. Not the wells. There are only so many more wells we can drill … If we can move forward with the reuse facility, then we can get into this renewable world where we can try to get a future water supply here. I don’t see why this needs to limit development … There’s plenty of water to supply this development.”
Experts in water recycling warn the public against misleading “toilet-to-tap” headlines that describe water reuse as a dirty process.
The proposed $12 million reuse facility would have an advanced treatment process that uses ultraviolet rays and hydrogen peroxide to cleanse recycled water of dangerous contaminants such as pharmaceutical drugs and pesticides.
If approved, Tharnish said design and construction of the facility could take three years.