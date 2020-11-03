Confession time … I have to admit that, while grousing about the “kids” (anybody born after 1970 or so) and their lack of appreciation for things like the freedom, safety and security that almost all of us take for granted to a certain degree, I’ve probably not been asked to do anything more in terms of true personal sacrifice in my lifetime than they have.
I’ve been cold, broke and hungry on occasion, but usually not all three at the same time and mostly of my own choosing one way or another. (That’s a topic for another column.)
The inspiration for this bit of introspection comes courtesy of my friend Randy Fritz of Palmer Lake (Col., Army Medical Service Corps, ret.) whose American Legion Post 911 is co-hosting, along with Knights of Columbus Council 11514, the annual Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 7 at St. Peter School in Monument.
“We’re commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and honoring both the people who served and the families who sacrificed and worked for the war effort,” says Randy, who did his own share of service to the country between 1977 and 2008. “WWII was the last war that really involved everyone in the military and on the home front … folks at home were fully engaged in the fight, doing whatever they could to help. Hundreds of things that aided us in large and small ways — my own mom collected rubber bands and gum wrappers. The real-life ‘Rosie the Riveter’ ladies who jumped into the fray helping to produce munitions and supplies. It all added up, and that’s the spirit and the sacrifice we’re celebrating.”
Randy, who relocated to the Tri-Lakes area from Aurora in 1995, continued, “Last year’s dinner raised around $3500 for Gold Star families, but things are obviously different this year. We’re just hoping to break even, but agreed that it was important — perhaps even more so than in previous years, given the situation — to go forward with the commemoration of this important anniversary.” The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public for $20/attendee (WWII vets and/or their families will be comped guests). For more info contact Fritz at 719-271-3050 or craigrf@msn.com.
Speaking of anniversaries (though on a considerably smaller scale in terms of human history), congrats to Carl Nolt and the crew at Serranos Coffee in Monument on their 25th. A half-decade after the end of the conflict in Europe and the Pacific, this defector from the Seattle coffee scene set up shop in the space now occupied by Jarrito Loco in the Safeway shopping center.
25 years later and going on a decade in their own building across the street from the First National Bank (and adjacent to another coffee franchise that shall remain nameless), Serranos is a Monumental institution and a gathering place for kids of all ages … full-strength and decaf. (And no, there’s no apostrophe in the name — it’s the plural of “serrano,” Spanish for person of the mountains, or something to that effect.) “It’s been a good year, all things considered,” says Carl. Here’s to another 25 (at least)!
