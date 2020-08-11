Living in Colorado is amazing with its vast open spaces, tall mountain peaks, beautiful scenery and, of course, lots of wild animals.
We have herds of elk in our mountains, bears and mountain lions roaming our forests, bighorn sheep and mountain goats walking along precarious cliffs, moose in high country wetlands and much more.
Of course, you can find many of those big game animals living in our cities along the Front Range. And many of you guard a secret that some of these beautiful creatures live in your backyards.
But some of you get a little jittery when some of these animals stay too long. That’s a good thing. We don’t want them to get too comfortable around us. And my job as a wildlife officer is to make sure we peacefully coexist with our wild neighbors.
Let’s make one thing clear: wildlife is WILD! We all need to remember and respect that for the animals’ sake. Wildlife should not be fed, harassed or captured and taken into your homes. We need to keep our animals wild. Feeding them, whether intentional and inadvertent, is the major cause of most problems between wildlife and humans.
Typically, dangerous or harmful encounters between people and wildlife occur because people fail to leave animals alone.
Perhaps you have heard of incidents that happen in Yellowstone National Park each summer because people either touch wildlife or get too close. Often the people are injured. Worse, their actions result in the animal being put down.
The same thing happens right here in our own backyards. When people feed and get too close to wildlife, the animals lose their fear of humans. They view us as a source of food, not something to be avoided. Usually, it leads to dangerous encounters that result in the animal being moved or put down.
It is our responsibility as wise humans to avoid these potential conflicts.
Here are a few important tips to help:
• Never Feed Wildlife! Putting food out for deer, bears, squirrels, bunnies, or most any wild animal is not needed and potentially illegal. The wildlife in our neighborhoods are WILD and they know where plenty of food and water is. By feeding wildlife you can actually be causing more harm than good since a lot of times the food we give them is not compatible with their digestive system. This can cause the wildlife to suffer and potentially die. Songbird feeding is OK, but birdseed attracts other animals and you should keep an eye out to make sure other animals don’t take advantage of this easy snack.
• Cover window wells. This will help keep wildlife out so they don’t become accustomed to a good location to hide or live.
• Keep all pet food inside. Lock it in your home or garage.
• Control your pets. Keep pets in an enclosed fenced area and ALWAYS keep a dog on a leash while you are out with them. This will help keep your dog, and the wildlife, safe.
• Lock up all garbage. Keep your garbage inside your garage or shed at all times and only put your trash out the morning it is scheduled to be picked up.
• Close your garage. Keep your garage closed at all times. By leaving the garage open animals can easily get to food stored inside or even get into refrigerators or freezers that are inside the garage.
• Fence your garden. If you have a large garden consider fencing it and covering it with special netting.
• Cover fireplace openings. Same for all vents that open to the outside. This will keep animals from nesting inside and will help avoid potential problems if wildlife gets in.
• Electrify your fencing. If you have livestock near your house, protect them by using an electrified fence around their enclosure.
By following these simple suggestions, living with wildlife can be quite an easy and enjoyable experience.
At Colorado Parks and Wildlife, we often get calls about wildlife like raccoons, skunks, squirrels and rabbits. We do not respond to issues with these animals if they are just a nuisance. If you are having problems, you can call our office to find out more information. Or visit our website, cpw.state.co.us, for suggestions on how to deal with these types of wildlife.
But, ultimately, you will need to call a private wildlife or pest control company to have them come out and catch and remove these animals.
If you follow my suggestions, you can live in harmony with our wildlife.
If you have any questions or comments about this article, or about anything else dealing with the natural resources of our state, give me a ring at 719-439-9637 or send me an email at corey.adler@state.co.us.
Corey Adler holds a degree in wildlife management from Virginia Tech. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in northwest El Paso County and Colorado Springs.