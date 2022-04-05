MONUMENT • A Lewis-Palmer Middle School teacher is about to embark on a healing journey to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and is crowdfunding to help pay for the expenses involved.
Katelynn Gillen, 27, a physical education teacher at LPMS, who also instructs yoga, pilates, dance and health classes, is asking the community for help as she raises funds for expenses related to treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for Epstein-Barr Virus and the John Cunningham Virus. Her treatment will involve six weeks of hospitalization, a stem-cell transplant and chemotherapy.
Known to her students as Coach Gillen, she has established a GoFundMe (bit.ly/3tYBft9) to raise at least $5,000 to aid the costs of travel and lodging for her and her family during her treatment and recovery in Minnesota. As of press time, that initial goal had already been surpassed.
During her senior year of high school, Gillen was diagnosed with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono, and became very sick. Then in the summer of 2021, she started to experience seizures and was hospitalized, diagnosed with a seizure disorder and an enlarged thyroid. Labs showed something was wrong with the gland.
A few months later, Gillen’s primary care physician discovered had mono had been latent in her body for six months. The physician felt the mono had gone away but had left Gillen immunocompromised since getting it. Anytime she became sick, it was difficult for Gillen to fight off infection on her own, and her family started to suspect she had an autoimmune disorder.
“The blood work that would be run would always come back normal,” Gillen said. “I felt like doctors wrote me off.”
In October, Gillen started to experience debilitating hand and foot pain and weakness to her upper extremities. She returned to her physician, and the cause of her symptoms could not be determined. At the beginning of February, her pain worsened. Her feet became discolored and swollen. It was at this point Gillen scheduled an appointment with the Mayo Clinic.
Labs results soon showed Gillen’s liver enzymes were elevated and she was referred to a vascular surgeon for testing and evaluation. Test results came back very abnormal, showing a lack of blood flow to her extremities and vasospasms occurring, she said.
“My health began deteriorating fast and my labs were getting worse and worse,” Gillen said.
She received another referral to a specialist in kidney function and a CT Scan found fluid around Gillen’s kidneys. Gillen’s case was eventually given to practitioner Tracy Putz, who ran a slew of tests and discovered two brain lesions, further decline of Gillen’s liver enzymes, pancreas issues and overall neurological pain and weakness.
Putz diagnosed Gillen with Epstein-Barr Virus and the John Cunningham Virus and determined a stem-cell transplant was in order.
Gillen’s road to recovery for Gillen will be hard and long, she said.
“I got even worse. My lungs got involved, and now I am currently on oxygen full-time and have very limited mobility,” Gillen said. “I owe Tracy my life for listening to me and for believing in me as a patient and finding the diagnosis I have been looking for for so long.”
When Gillen was only dealing with the extreme pain in her hands and feet, she was still able to continue to perform her role as a teacher. However, she has been unable to work for four weeks due to the severity of her conditions.
“Being a teacher and a coach is such a huge part of my life and identity,” Gillen said. “I have really struggled with being away from my students. Knowing my students and athletes are behind me gives me the motivation to get through the bad days and to hurry and get better so that I am back for the upcoming school year.
“I will be back in that gym and back out on the field.”
After always attempting to support members of her family any way she can, Gillen struggles with no longer being able to do so. In fact, she said she can barely take care of herself presently. It feels like her independence has been taken away as she relies on others for basic care, Gillen said.
Her support system of family including parents, brothers and grandparents, along with extended family and her school family, and friends, have answered to the call when Gillen has found herself on her worst days and thinking negatively, she said.
Gillen said her brothers have been a motivation and focus for her when her condition has been tough to deal with, and her mother is a nurse who has served as caretaker and her biggest advocate with physicians.
“All of them are playing a major role in me finding a positive mindset through this very difficult journey,” she said. “I couldn’t continue to do it without them. I am grateful for all the people around me who care and that the community is rallying behind me. It shows me that I truly have found my home with the Lewis-Palmer School District and Colorado Springs.”
Gillen leaves April 6 for the Mayo Clinic and sees her first doctor there the next day. Although she knows what treatment has been prescribed, the process of the treatment has left her with a lot of questions as to what’s entailed.
“I honestly have a lot of fear surrounding treatment and know it will be a long recovery,” Gillen said.
In a matter of months and especially the past few weeks, Gillen’s life has entirely changed. Once a healthy and active teacher and coach, loving working long hours because of the relationships she built with students and athletes, Gillen said being away from the kids is actually the hardest part of her journey.
“That is a huge part of my identity and connecting with kids is a big aspect that brings value to my life,” she said. “Enjoy every moment of your life and embrace the people around you. You never know when something like this can dramatically change your life.
“If we reach the goal we have set through GoFundMe, it would mean the world to me. The more support I receive, the less of a financial burden is placed on my and my family.”
Coach Gillen’s GoFundMe campaign can be found by visiting GoFundMe.com and searching “Medical Costs for Coach Gillen.”