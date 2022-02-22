In reading the old newspapers from a century and more ago, I find things that we might not think about today. We generally do not think about some of the local industries as they arrived in the Tri-Lakes area. This one might not come to mind now, but in the 1890s it was very popular in this area.
When we think of the communities here today it is difficult to think of Palmer Lake as a summer resort, or Monument as a farming community, but that is what they were at that time. Both of these communities were also home to a common industry — ice making. We no longer think of ice as an industry, but it once was.
Another huge industry in this area was dairy. In fact, Black Forest was home to several dairy farms.
I am sure you know I have a strong interest in railroad history, and there is a term common in these old tales. A slow passenger train was often called a Milk Train, because those never got up much speed and stopped at almost every station to pick up milk from farms along the way. In this area, milk traveled to Denver or Colorado Springs to major dairy producers from smaller farms. Some of the names of these stations are still familiar. As I read the old papers I read of these little farms trying to exist on local markets. The arrival of a carload or two of milk cows was significant.
A meat producing variety of cattle is not the same as the milk producers. Curiously, one of the differences is their value. In the times when a range cow cost around $50, a milk cow could be four to five times that amount.
The dairy industry started to disappear from the Pikes Peak region after World War II, as major companies bought out the smaller ones. The reason they could do this goes back to ice and modern refrigeration. Interesting how these two industries, both of which once thrived in the Tri-Lakes area, were in conflict with each other.
There are still some of the old milk barns to be seen around, but few farms remain that produce milk products.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.