Monument resident Tyler Akers received his first motorcycle when he was 5 years old; a Yamaha TTR50 dirt bike. Soon after, he began hitting the local tracks.
“I fell in love with it,” said Akers, now 13. “I really like the rush.”
Akers is an eighth-grader at Lewis-Palmer Middle School. He recently joined the Law Tigers/BRP Off-road Motorcycle Racing Team, based in Red River, N.M. The team competes in the Rocky Mountain Enduro Circuit.
“We are really proud to have Tyler racing with us this year,” said team manager Rob Swan. “Tyler is a hard-working kid with a lot of talent. Can’t wait to see how he does in the coming season.”
The team consists of five racers, ages 12 to 17, from Colorado and New Mexico. Akers has achieved multiple championships as a junior racer, the most recent include the 2017 RMEC Racing Champion 16-and-under division and the 2017 TSCEC Racing Champion 16-and-under division. He races in the B class.
Akers is the second-youngest member of the team, but don’t let that fool you. He is a solid 5-foot-5, 150 pounds.
“Tyler was picked for this team based on his performance,” Swan said. “He’s an all-around good kid, and that’s the kind of kid we want on our team. He’s polite, well mannered and has a good work ethic. He does well in school. He does well in the community and he does well in his family.”
Tyler is the son of Levi and Becky Akers. In addition to being a top rider, he is an all-around athlete. He was a two-way lineman for the Lewis-Palmer Middle School football team and wrestles for the school. Next year, he plans to attend Palmer Ridge High School.
His older sister, Jayden, is a junior at Palmer Ridge and also a talented athlete. She qualified for the state gymnastics meet and dives for Lewis-Palmer.
Tyler said he got his love for dirt bike racing from his father.
“My dad has always been racing dirt bikes,” said Tyler, who also is an avid snowboarder. “It’s a family thing for us.”
Dirt-bike racing at the level Akers competes is also a big-time commitment. The RMEC series consists of 14 races over nine months and takes place in five different states.
The first race is scheduled for March 9 in Kalgary, Texas. Races also take place in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
“It takes eight to 10 hours each way to get to the Texas races,” said Tyler’s father, Levi, who also competes. “The last thing you want to do after a long weekend of racing is get back in the truck and drive back. But that’s what we do.
“When we get back we spend the rest of the week doing maintenance and getting ready for the next race.”
Tyler and his father train in Palmer Lake, Pueblo and RAM Off-Road Park in Colorado Springs.
Tyler said he plans to compete in dirt bike racing as long as he’s having fun. His long-term professional goals are to represent the USA at the International Six Days Enduro, and race the Baja 1000.