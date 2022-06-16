Motorists should anticipate a week-long lane closure on Interstate 25 in Douglas County starting Sunday.
The closure will impact the northbound express lane from County Line Road near Monument to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road near Larkspur beginning at 7 p.m. June 19 through 5 a.m. June 26.
Two lanes of northbound I-25 in this area will be open during peak travel times, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Motorists are asked to account for extra travel time during the closure.
Construction crews plan to improve water drainage off the highway median by installing concrete aprons during the closure.
