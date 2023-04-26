Homeless and disadvantaged animals in the Pikes Peak region are lucky dogs…and cats…and other critters when they cross the doorstep of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. At the end of 2022 a new, expanded, state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and surgery center debuted, providing much-needed services.

The $7 million project almost doubled the previously available space. A capital campaign and grants garnered the funds needed for the project. HSPPR proudly serves 24,000 animals a year, and too often they need an extra dose of attention due to illness, injuries, neglect, and instances of cruelty.

Julie Crosby, Director of Veterinary Services, notes that there is huge need for all sorts of medical care for area animals.

“We are looking forward to providing wellness services to our community to make veterinary care accessible to those otherwise unable to afford it,” Crosby said.

HSPPR is more than a haven for homeless animals. Too often it is a struggle for people to provide veterinary care for their beloved pets. Goals of HSPPR are to keep pets in their homes where they belong, support every animal that comes through their doors, provide preventative care, and spay/neuter to prevent overpopulation.

As the costs of veterinary care rise with inflation, the need for emergency pet care also rises. The new surgery center provides more efficient space, improved triage, and emergency services.

“We are doing incredible work here,” Crosby said.

Examples of surgical procedures include setting broken bones, amputation, wound care, dentistry for older animals seeking adoption, and of course spaying and neutering.

The bright and open new surgery center includes a laboratory, pharmacy, data entry stations, radiology suite, and kenneling area. Three operating tables are available in the sterile surgical suite accompanied by a prep space. Prior to surgery the animals enter an induction area where anesthesia and surgery prep is provided.

Every day the HSPPR provides a safe venue where furry friends and other critters receive invaluable veterinary care leading to an improved life, and often adoption into a loving family. For more information or to make a donation visit: www.hsppr.org