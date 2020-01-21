Have you been able to maintain your New Year’s resolutions? If so, you’re a statistical anomaly! You’ve beaten the odds. Hats off to you!
If you’re like the rest of us, the 80-90% of resolutionists that have already jumped ship, there’s good news — you have plenty of time to get back on track.
The first opportunity for course correction is to ground your resolutions in personal value systems. Take a moment to contemplate what personal values of yours are supported by the resolution. You may want to realign your goals to support these values.
As you rewrite them, make sure your goals are SMART — Specific, Measurable, Action-oriented, Realistic and Timebound. It needs to be clear at the end of the year whether you reached your goals. For example, “Exercise more” is a pretty vague goal. Updating that goal to be “Run four times a week and be able to complete a 30-minute 5K by the end of 2020” will help you create a better action plan and make you more likely to accomplish your goal.
To further increase the likelihood of achieving your goals, write them down and share them with a buddy who will hold you accountable. Even better, create goals with a friend, then reach them together.
All of these methods are effective tools, but in the midst of life’s peaks and valleys, your ability to choose wisely becomes exhausted. Ultimately, your brain is wired to revert to old well-ingrained habits. Simplification is the key to building new sustainable habits.
All habit-building practices contain three main components: cue, routine and reward. The goal is to automate a particular behavior, or routine that will help you achieve your resolution. To get started, shrink your goal down to the smallest doable task.
What one habit change will create the greatest movement toward your goal?
Let’s say the goal is to limit your alcohol consumption to two beverages per night. To achieve this goal, the new habit is to drink one glass of water between each alcoholic beverage.
A great way to create a new habit is to stack it onto an existing one. In this example, drinking an alcoholic beverage is the existing habit cueing you to drink a glass of water. The cue must be linked to a behavior or routine executed consistently. This helps anchor the new habit routine. To maintain that routine, make sure you give yourself some kind of reward for maintaining positive habits.
Rewards reinforce behavior by releasing dopamine, a neurotransmitter in the brain. According to Charles Duhigg, author of “The Power of Habit,” most people fail to stick to new habits because their reward is not powerful enough.
In our example — limiting alcohol — science indicates that it should promote better sleep and more energy. Perhaps these benefits are intrinsically rewarding enough to sustain your new habit. However, if you are having trouble sticking to the new habit, you may consider adding a more immediate reward that encourages the new routine.
While New Year’s resolutions may seem big and audacious, the key lies in simplifying, tackling one goal at a time, then breaking your goals down into tiny systematic habits. In the face of inevitable obstacles this year, remember: “You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Christopher Robin
Jordan Ciambrone is the senior director of corporate telations at the YMCA. She leads a team of health professionals in designing and implementing Employee Wellness programs for various organizations throughout Colorado. To learn more, email jciambrone@ppymca.org or visit ppymca.org/workplace-wellness.