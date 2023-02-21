Greetings, trail users! Multi-use trails in Colorado Springs are full of mountain bikers, dog walkers, hikers, birders, Olympic trainees, and nature photographers.

What has six legs and was not mentioned in that list? If you guessed a trail rider and their horse, you are correct!

Trail riders in Colorado Springs frequent many of our amazing parks and open spaces, including Palmer Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Stratton Open Space. While most of us are familiar with the Yield Triangle, an illustration depicting who yields to who along the trails, some may not be familiar with how to interact with our equestrian friends when a trail encounter occurs.

Here are some simple tips developed by the City of Colorado Springs Trails, Open Space & Parks program and local trail riders that outline what to do when crossing paths with a horse and rider on the trail:

• Slow Down — When hiking or biking, slow down and move to the side of the trail, or off the trail onto a durable surface.

• Say, “Hello!” — Talk. This calms the horse and reassures the rider.

• Share the Trail — Horses always have the right of way.

New signage featuring these tips can be found in multiple parks and open spaces across Colorado Springs, and was created in partnership by TOPS, the Trails & Open Space Coalition, and representative of lifelong trail riders of El Paso County, Trish Leone. Not only do we yield to horses due to their size, we yield out of courtesy to the horse and the rider. Horses are prey animals; they are always on the lookout for predators, which can look like a biker or a hiker. A spooked horse is a danger to the rider and to others on the trail. Multi-use trails provide access for a variety of users to our world class natural areas.

Ensure a positive experience for all by being a good neigh-bor and following the Leave No Trace Principle 7: Be Considerate of Other Visitors.

Resources to check out:

• Leave No Trace Principle 7 — lnt.org/why/7-principles/be-considerate-of-other-visitors/.

• “Yielding 101” — lnt.org/yielding-101/.

• Safe Encounter with Horses on Shared-Use Trails — americantrails.org/resources/safe-encounters-with-horses-on-multi-use-trails.

Gillian Rossi is the senior park ranger for the City of Colorado Springs Trails, Open Space & Parks (TOPS) Stewardship Program. Contact her at gillian.rossi@coloradosprings.gov.